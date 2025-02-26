Rumored final specs of RX 9070 XT and 9070 GPUs revealed including flagship hitting 48.7 TFlops

RX 9070 XT top dog seemingly has 64 Compute Units, 64 Ray Accelerators and 128 AI Accelerators, and a 2970MHz boost - but still no word on pricing.

AMD's RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards have had their purported full specs spilled, with the numbers lining up pretty much exactly as the rumor mill had already suggested.

Of course, we must still take the aired specifications provided by VideoCardz with a side serving of seasoning, but they are as follows, starting with the higher-end GPU.

The RX 9070 XT supposedly runs with 64 Compute Units (and 4096 Stream Processors), plus 64 Ray Accelerators and 128 AI Accelerators. Clock speeds come in at 2400MHz (the 'Game Clock') and a 2970MHz boost. Single-precision compute weighs in at 48.7 TFlops based on AMD's apparent press material.

For the RX 9070, this graphics card runs with 56 Compute Units (and 3584 Stream Processors), with 56 Ray Accelerators and 112 AI Accelerators. With the clock speeds here, the GPU is slowed down to 2070MHz and a boost of 2540MHz (a smidge more than some rumors suggested, but they were very much in the ballpark still). Compute performance is 36.1 TFlops in this case.

Both GPUs are seemingly armed with 16GB of VRAM, but this is GDDR6 clocked at 20Gbps, we're told, coupled with a 256-bit memory bus. AMD is apparently using 64MB of third-gen Infinity Cache, VideoCardz asserts.

Power usage comes in at 304W for the RX 9070 XT, and 220W for the vanilla 9070, again as previously rumored. The recommended power supply is 750W and 650W respectively, and the RX 9070 non-XT may prove a much-welcome more PSU-friendly port of call for the new crop of mid-range GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA (RTX 5070 models).

So, there are no real surprises here, and we also have (purported) confirmation that these RDNA 4 graphics cards are PCIe 5.0, plus there won't be any reference boards from AMD - it's third-party cards only for this generation.

Pricing question mark remains

What we don't have with this leak is any hint of pricing details (though we've had one of those recently), which of course will be a key factor here - performance doesn't mean a lot until we have a dollar amount attached to it, in order to compare to NVIDIA's value propositions.

That comparison is going to be a very telling one for how the RDNA 4 versus Blackwell battle is going to pan out longer-term, and speaking of that wider conflict, we also have the potential RX 9060 versus RTX 5060 clash that could be closer to hand than you think.

Of course, we don't know how soon the RX 9060 models will arrive, but there's some chatter that AMD could run an initial reveal at its big RDNA 4 launch at the end of this week. And with the rumor mill being rife with claims that NVIDIA's RTX 5060 models are possibly delayed, these GPUs could end up debuting fairly close together, perhaps.

