Leaked RX 9070 XT benchmarks supposedly from AMD suggest the GPU will equal the RX 7900 XTX

Excitingly, this is the second leak that has hinted that the RX 9070 XT graphics card might just be the equal of the current flagship for RDNA 3.

We've just been treated to another hint that the incoming RX 9070 XT from AMD is going to be a seriously powerful graphics card.

PowerColor's Red Devil RX 9070 XT graphics card (Image Credit: PowerColor)

This new leak comes from VideoCardz, which used its sources to get hold of what are purportedly some official benchmarks from an AMD press briefing.

The eyebrow-raising takeaway here is that if they're genuine, the leaked benchmarks - which are real-world gaming tests, thankfully - show the 9070 XT is some 42% faster than the RX 7900 GRE at 4K (Ultra) resolution.

Apparently that's an average across 30 games, with both rasterized and ray-traced gaming considered, and VideoCardz provides a breakdown of many of those results (20 of them).

It seems the rumors about RDNA 4 making big gains with ray tracing are true, as some of the biggest leaps witnessed in these spilled results are with the ray-traced results.

Even if we discount the ray-traced games, rasterized performance is in the order of 35% faster than the 7900 GRE, so that's still very impressive.

Indeed, this would seemingly put the RX 9070 XT at the level of the RX 7900 XTX - which is exactly what another recent rumor suggested. (Previous buzz from the grapevine indicated that the new GPU would be slower than the existing flagship).

If true, though, we'd expect the pricing of the 9070 XT to reflect this, but hopefully AMD will still pitch the MSRP to attack NVIDIA's RTX 5070 models.

The other results here indicate that the RX 9070 XT will be around 38% faster than the RX 7900 GRE in 1440p gaming (with the same 30 game suite of benchmarks).

Vanilla RX 9070

As for the RX 9070 vanilla graphics card, that's seemingly around 21% faster than the RX 7900 GRE at 4K resolution, and has a 20% advantage at 1440p, so again, that's a surprising show of strength. As mentioned, though, everything hinges on that pricing relative to these (rumored) performance levels. And remember that a firm's own benchmarking is always going to be slanted towards making a new product look favorable, naturally.

We should find out those all-important MSRPs at AMD's launch event for RDNA 4 GPUs later this week, on February 28 (when these mentioned benchmarks will presumably be revealed publicly). By that time, AMD may have been able to produce some comparative results for the RX 9070 XT versus the new RTX 5070 Ti, which has just hit shelves from NVIDIA - and that'll be the really telling showdown here.

We may also hear something about the RX 9060 graphics cards from AMD at this major press event, too, which should also give us a better idea of how the battle of the next-gen GPUs is going to pan out.

