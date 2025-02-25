Rumor: AMD to pitch RX 9070 XT under $700 as that's the price level where most gamers buy GPUs

According to a purportedly leaked presentation slide from a press briefing, AMD's own data suggests 85% of gamers buy GPUs priced under $700 in the US.

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 XT graphics card is expected to be priced at an MSRP of under $700, based on what's claimed to be a slide leaked from an AMD press briefing. We should find out the official MSRPs at AMD's February 28 launch event for the RX 9070 models. AMD's RX 9070 XT graphics card is expected to be priced at an MSRP of under $700, based on what's claimed to be a slide leaked from an AMD press briefing. We should find out the official MSRPs at AMD's February 28 launch event for the RX 9070 models.

We've just caught a hint about how AMD might be pricing its incoming RDNA 4 graphics cards, and it's supposedly from the horse's mouth.

2

There's been a hell of a lot of speculation about RDNA 4 pricing, but with any luck, we should know the final MSRPs later this week (Image Credit: AMD)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This info comes from VideoCardz, and it should be regarded with caution as ever, in the form of a slide which is purportedly from a recent AMD press briefing.

It's a presentation slide about 'what gamers want' from their graphics cards and unsurprisingly, one of those factors is more accessible GPUs when it comes to pricing.

The important line regarding cost is that '85% of gamers buy GPUs which cost less than $700' (in the US), which is apparently a conclusion drawn from AMD's own data.

While nothing is mentioned about where the price tags of the RX 9070 or 9070 XT are going to land, this at least gives us a clear indication of where the more expensive XT flavor won't land.

Popular Popular Now: Samsung to unveil triple-fold smartphone in April, would be launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7

In other words, the RX 9070 XT is not going to debut in MSRP territory which is north of $700, and we'd further jam in what's admittedly a presumption that it's not going to weigh in at $699.

Of course, technically it could be $699, and AMD would still be abiding by its findings here, but it seems more likely that if Team Red has determined a ceiling for overall GPU affordability with the incoming RDNA 4 generation, it'd drop a bit below that level, not just a whisker, with the 9070 XT.

What might we be looking at price-wise, then? Some recent rumors have indicated $649 for the RX 9070 XT, which would certainly fit the bill with this slide.

Guesswork aside, though, this doesn't tell us all that much, as we were certainly hoping - no, expecting - that the RDNA 4 top dog wasn't going to push past the $700 mark with its MSRP.

High price rumors

At least this puts paid to rumors of price tags that exceed $700, from the likes of the claims on Reddit that Best Buy has internal pricing starting at $739, or other speculation about Amazon starting at $749. Or at least it theoretically does, again assuming this slide is genuine (but VideoCardz has been reasonably reliable around these kind of leaks in the past).

Of course, whatever level that AMD sets the MSRP, it'll be exceeded by a lot of the RDNA 4 graphics cards that are released, and some higher-end models will be a lot pricier (and proportionately faster to some extent, naturally).

Remember that all the RX 9070 models we're getting are supposedly third-party graphics cards, as rumor has it there will be no reference boards made by AMD itself.

At any rate, about all we can do is sit tight and wait for those official MSRPs which should be revealed by AMD - finally - later this week at its February 28 launch for the RX 9070 and 9070 XT.

Read more: Leaked RX 9070 XT benchmarks supposedly from AMD suggest the GPU will equal the RX 7900 XTX