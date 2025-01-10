PowerColor's Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper is a new two-slot GPU based on AMD's reference design

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper is based on AMD;s reference design and it's a sleek and minimal two-slot GPU ready for SFF systems.

TL;DR: At CES 2025, PowerColor showcased its new RDNA 4 GPUs, including the Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper, a compact two-slot design suitable for SFF builds. The Reaper features two 8-pin PCIe connectors and a sleek design. The Radeon RX 9070 Hellhound was also introduced, featuring iconic blue lighting. All models feature enhanced AI hardware for FSR 4. Pricing and performance details are pending,

At CES 2025, we got to check out PowerColor's upcoming range of RDNA 4 GPUs, which includes a brand-new 'Reaper' variant for the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT. Based on AMD's reference design, this is what you'd consider an MSRP model; however, as AMD hasn't revealed the full pricing, specs, and expected performance for the new RDNA 4 GPUs, we'll have to find out the price of the Reaper.

Powercolor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper.

Compared to the flagship PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil we previewed earlier, this is a more compact slimline two-slot GPU with a minimal design that includes a metal backplate and some sleek modern curves. And unlike the Red Devil model, you're looking at two traditional 8-pin PCIe power connectors versus three.

This is a Radeon RX 9070 XT ready for SFF builds and those who want a clean-looking RDNA 4 GPU.

The new Powercolor Radeon RX 9070 Hellhound.

In addition to the new reference Reaper design, PowerColor also showed us the latest Radeon RX 9070 Hellhound (non-XT), the company's popular GPU series with iconic blue lighting. All cards will be available when the RDNA 4 generation launches, with current rumors pointing to January 24, later this month.

All RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs feature enhanced AI hardware for FSR 4, which is moving to an AI approach for upscaling and frame generation. We got to it in person at AMD's booth and were impressed with the results. Right now, the big question mark for RDNA 4 is performance - especially compared to its expected GeForce competition, the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti.

Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil, Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper, Radeon RX 9070 Hellhound.