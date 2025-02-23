All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Thailand DIY retailer has no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, tells gamers to wait until July

Thailand retailer doesn't have ANY of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' GPUs, tells customers they'll be waiting until July at least.

Thailand DIY retailer has no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, tells gamers to wait until July
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Thailand's DIY market is completely out of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with restocks expected by July.

Thailand's DIY market is totally exhausted of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with a retailer telling customers that they'll be waiting until at least July for new Blackwell GPUs.

Thailand DIY retailer has no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, tells gamers to wait until July 17
3

In a post on Weibo, "UX_thoughtful" said that the DIY section of a retailer in Thailand says that there no NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs whatsoever in the country, reporting that "come to Thailand to see the market, there is no 50 series graphics cards. In the DIY area, and the clerk said to wait until July".

NVIDIA launched its new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 a few weeks ago now, with the RTX 5070 Ti launching days ago... we're not even into March yet, but Thailand has zero stock of the new RTX 50 series GPUs and it'll be a few more months to wait at the very least. Saddening day for PC gamers in Thailand.

Thailand DIY retailer has no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, tells gamers to wait until July 18
3

The same issue is happening in the US, with multiple large retailers all out of stock for the most part, with long waiting lists for Blackwell GPUs. Thailand is in a tough spot with RTX 50 series GPUs, and I don't see AMD coming in and saving the day with its upcoming Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs, either.

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$304.97 USD
$304.97 USD $304.97 USD
Buy
$310.96 USD
$310.96 USD $310.96 USD
Buy
$439.99 CAD
$439.99 CAD $438.98 CAD
Buy
$456.98 CAD
- $456.98 CAD
Buy
£325.76
£325.93 £322.55
Buy
$304.97 USD
$304.97 USD $304.97 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2025 at 11:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles