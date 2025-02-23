Thailand DIY retailer has no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, tells gamers to wait until July

Thailand's DIY market is totally exhausted of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with a retailer telling customers that they'll be waiting until at least July for new Blackwell GPUs.
In a post on Weibo, "UX_thoughtful" said that the DIY section of a retailer in Thailand says that there no NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs whatsoever in the country, reporting that "come to Thailand to see the market, there is no 50 series graphics cards. In the DIY area, and the clerk said to wait until July".
NVIDIA launched its new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 a few weeks ago now, with the RTX 5070 Ti launching days ago... we're not even into March yet, but Thailand has zero stock of the new RTX 50 series GPUs and it'll be a few more months to wait at the very least. Saddening day for PC gamers in Thailand.
The same issue is happening in the US, with multiple large retailers all out of stock for the most part, with long waiting lists for Blackwell GPUs. Thailand is in a tough spot with RTX 50 series GPUs, and I don't see AMD coming in and saving the day with its upcoming Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs, either.