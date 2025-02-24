ASUS gives gamers in the US a fair chance to purchase a GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5090

'No scalping, no inflated prices, just a fair shot at cutting-edge performance,' ROG Elite Members to be given a chance to buy a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU.

With the current GeForce RTX 50 Series stock shortages and difficulty finding cards at close to retail prices, ASUS is starting a new ROG Elite Rewards loyalty program that will give its members the opportunity to purchase a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU at retail price directly from the source.

ASUS is giving its ROG Elite Members a chance to buy GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU at a fair price, image credit: ASUS.

ASUS started this program in response to scalpers and bots driving up graphics card prices in recent weeks. The goal is to ensure that PC gamers and creators have the chance - and priority access - to obtain a powerful GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU. With the limited availability of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, this is a fantastic move from ASUS.

"No scalping, no inflated prices, just a fair shot at cutting-edge performance," ASUS tells us. ROG Elite Rewards members, a free program you can sign up for, will enter a drawing, and those selected will be given the option to buy a GeForce RTX 50 Series card directly from ASUS.

Based on the 'ROG Elite Rewards - ASUS GeForce RTX 50 Series Raffle' promotion campaign here, this would be either a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 or an ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Card. We recently reviewed the flagship ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition and found it to be the fastest of the five different models we tested. We're assuming there will also be raffles for other models and SKUs, including the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

ASUS North America also notes that it will implement additional measures to ensure that participants are actual gamers or creators, which includes checking purchase history. "More details on how to participate will be shared soon, so members should ensure their ROG Elite Rewards accounts are active and up to date," ASUS explains.

Head here to sign up to become an ROG Elite Member or check to see that your account details and other information are up to date. No prior ASUS/ROG gear purchase is required to create a valid account for this promotion, and it will be open to all gamers and creators in North America.