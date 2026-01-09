Minisforum BD395i MAX motherboard at CES 2026: built-in AMD Strix Halo APU, use your own GPU

Minisforum showcases its new BD395i MAX motherboard at CES 2026: built-in AMD Strix Halo APU and up to 128GB RAM, dedicated port for a full graphics card.

Minisforum had its new BD395i MAX motherboard on display at CES 2026, ready for its new Desk Mini series, as a Mini-ITX motherboard with a built-in AMD Strix Halo APU and up to 128GB RAM.

The new Minisforum BD395i MAX motherboard features up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU built in, with the single chip containing the 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and the Radeon 8060S integrated graphics with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU power.

The Strix Halo APU is quite powerful on its own and would allow DIY users to just buy the motherboard, which includes the CPU + GPU + RAM, and use it on its own as the Radeon 8060S is more than powerful enough for 1080p 120FPS+ and still a heap of games at up to 4K 60FPS, all without a discrete graphics card.

However, the Minisforum BD395i MAX motherboard features a full PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, so you could install any graphics card of your choice -- right up to the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7 -- and still have a powerful 16C/32T CPU behind it. Alternatively, you could buy the motherboard and a more mid-to-high end GPU like the RTX 5070 or RX 9070, etc.