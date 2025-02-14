All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU Mini-PC tested: up to 140W power, 128GB of RAM

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU tested inside of new Mini-PC: up to 140W power at the ready, up to 128GB of variable memory for iGPU.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU Mini-PC tested: up to 140W power, 128GB of RAM
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, tested in a new Mini-PC by SIXUNITED, features a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU. It supports 128GB LPDDR5 memory and offers extensive I/O options. The APU, an engineering sample, shows BIOS issues affecting power consumption and GPU clock speeds.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU has been tested inside of a new Mini-PC, with some detailed specs and pictures to drool over with this incredible APU inside.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU Mini-PC tested: up to 140W power, 128GB of RAM 28
7

Chinese manufacturer SIXUNITED has its new AXB35-02 Mini-PC features AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU is described as an ES (engineering sample) with some BIOS issues that see the APU dropping to 10W directly from 140W. AMD's new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU clocks in at around 2100MHz, which is far lower than the official 2900MHz frequency.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU Mini-PC tested: up to 140W power, 128GB of RAM 24
7

The new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC boasts some fantastic I/O including 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port good for up to 10Gbps speeds, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a DC-in power port. SIXUNITED provides a 350W PSU built-in, while on the front we've got a single USB Type-C port, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

On the PCB itself, we have dual M.2 SSD slots and a large air fan duct that drives hot air out of the chassis, with two additional fans on top of the main heatsink that covers the front of the motherboard and Strix Halo APU. AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU is attached to a baseplate with 3 copper heat pipes driven into a larger heatsink with multiple aluminum fins.

The motherboard itself has at least 23 power phases, with the Strix Halo APU surrounded by 8 DRAM modules. We have 128GB of LPDDR5 memory at 8000 MT/s speeds, too... another fantastic thing to see from the Strix Halo APU being its 128GB RAM support.

AMD has an interesting variable memory function for graphics, allowing the integrated RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU to use system memory, with testing on the new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC allowing the GPU to use the entire 128GB pool of RAM, perfect for running LLMs like DeepSeek 70B Q8, and other AI models locally.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU Mini-PC tested: up to 140W power, 128GB of RAM 22
7

The new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU consumes 140W of power on the CPU package with peak clock speeds of 3.2GHz when all 16 cores and 32 threads are being used. The CPU package reached 81C at peak load, but remember this is an ES (engineering sample) chip so retail chips might have different power numbers.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

