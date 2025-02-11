Palmer Luckey-founded Anduril inks huge US Army deal: 'turning soldiers into superheroes'

TL;DR: Anduril Industries, led by Palmer Luckey, is set to take over the US Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, pending Department of Defense approval. The program includes advanced headgear with AR capabilities. Anduril will manage production and development, with Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud provider. Anduril Industries, led by Palmer Luckey, is set to take over the US Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, pending Department of Defense approval. The program includes advanced headgear with AR capabilities. Anduril will manage production and development, with Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud provider.

Andural Industries is taking over the US Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, with the Palmer Luckey-led defense contractor waiting for approval from the Department of Defense.

Palmer Luckey is the founder of Oculus VR which was purchased by Facebook (before it came Meta, and the Oculus Rift now the Quest VR family of headsets) and is the founder of Andural Industries. Luckey's company is taking control of the largest project of its kind in history, and for Palmer, "this announcement is deeply personal".

On a post on his own blog, Palmer explained: "Since my pre-Oculus days as a teenager who had the opportunity to do a tiny bit of work on the Army's BRAVEMIND project, I've believed there would be a headset on every soldier long before there is a headset on every civilian. Given that America loses more troops in training than combat, the Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer (SiVT) side of IVAS alone has the potential to save more lives than practically anything else we can imagine building".

The companies said in a press release: "Through this partnership agreement, and pending Department of Defense approval, Anduril will assume oversight of production, future development of hardware and software, and delivery timelines. This agreement also establishes Microsoft Azure as Anduril's preferred hyperscale cloud for all workloads related to IVAS and Anduril AI technologies. Anduril's mission focus on innovation in defense technology, deep understanding of military requirements, and unique approach to manufacturing defense products will ensure future program development specifically tailored to the evolving needs of the Army as well as production at scale and at lower unit cost".

IVAS includes ruggedized headgear and software combined with night-vision, thermal-sensing, and augmented reality (AR) capabilities, inspired by Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset.

Anduril is also in discussions for a new funding round with a possible $28 billion valuation, so this new deal with the DoD for the IVAS system is another feather in Palmer Luckey's definitely-not-virtual hat.