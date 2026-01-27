NVIDIA rumored to outsource to Intel in 2028, collaborate on next-gen Feynman architecture

NVIDIA rumored to outsource semiconductor contracts to Intel in 2028: next-gen Feynman architecture generation could have partial cooperation with Intel.

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to outsource its 2028 Feynman GPU production to TSMC while partially partnering with Intel for I/O die manufacturing and advanced packaging using Intel 14A/18A processes. This dual-foundry strategy aims to diversify supply risks and align with U.S. manufacturing goals without disrupting TSMC collaboration.

NVIDIA is reportedly considering outsourcing semiconductor production to Intel in 2028, as well as a partial cooperation between the companies on its next-generation Feynman GPU architecture.

In a new report from DigiTimes picked up by analyst @Jukan on X, we're hearing that thanks to TSMC pretty much dominating advanced processes and advanced packaging, it is a new target for the United States.

Chip companies are having to deal with the 'heavy responsibility' of American manufacturing, with cost issues and capacity shortages. The current model of highly concentrated semiconductor production with TSMC over the last few years has moved towards a new strategy: 'multi-sourcing and risk diversification'.

New rumors floating through the semiconductor supply chain suggest that NVIDIA's next-gen Feynman architecture platform debuts in 2028, and Intel will reportedly partially cooperate with NVIDIA on Feynman. NVIDIA and Intel's mindset is reportedly "low-volume, low-end, and non-core" being the primary strategy for their purported semiconductor partnership.

NVIDIA and Intel reportedly hope to meet the aims of the Trump administration, without hurting their cooperative relationship with TSMC... however, they're adopting a dual-foundry model, with the aim being to minimize mass-production risks.

The new cooperation between NVIDIA and Intel on Feynman is not a total surprise, as NVIDIA recently announced a $5 billion investment into Intel in September 2025, with the plan being to work with Intel on the Feynman architecture chip, which succeeds the just-arriving Rubin architecture.

The reports suggest the GPU die for Feynman will be outsourced to TSMC, while the new I/O die will "partially" adopt Intel 18A or Intel 14A, with 14A coming online for mass production in 2028... just in time for Feynman. The chip will be handed over to Intel's EMIB for advanced packaging, with the report stating that based on the final advanced packaging proportion, Intel would take care of about 25% while TSMC still eats most of it up with around 75%.