All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

NVIDIA's first consumer APU teased: leaks tease RTX 4070 Laptop GPU perf at 65W while gaming

NVIDIA x MediaTek's new AI PC processor teased: new APU aims at high-end market, offering RTX 4070 Laptop GPU at 65W in gaming... ready to fight AMD.

NVIDIA's first consumer APU teased: leaks tease RTX 4070 Laptop GPU perf at 65W while gaming
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
4 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is developing its first consumer APU with gaming performance comparable to the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, using just 65W, targeting AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU. This Arm-based processor, developed with MediaTek, aims to launch in thin-and-light laptops within a couple of years, with power up to 80W.

NVIDIA's first consumer APU is said to have gaming performance that hits levels of the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, using just 65W, aiming directly at AMD's new Strix Halo APU arriving in 2025.

NVIDIA's first consumer APU teased: leaks tease RTX 4070 Laptop GPU perf at 65W while gaming 502
2

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, his source teased that "behind the scenes, NVIDIA is comparing their new APU to an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU running at ~65W in gaming performance". NVIDIA is working with MediaTek on its new AI PC processor, which will be an Arm-based processor so these new NVIDIA APU-powered laptops will be running Arm on Windows, an issue for Qualcomm and Copilot+ AI PCs right now.

MLID talked to a couple of sources that said NVIDIA is preparing to launch its new Arm-based APU to thin-and-light laptops within a "couple of years". The company is aiming at up to 80W of power, with NVIDIA reportedly partnering with Dell under its Alienware brand for its new AI PC processor.

Source 1: "I (NVIDIA partner) can tell you first-hand that NVIDIA is planning to launch an Arm-based APU to thin and light laptops within a couple of years. Preliminary info is that it's targeting up to 80W, and NVIDIA is at least partnering with Dell under the Alienware brand for it".

Source 2: "Yes, I (NVIDIA) can confirm that we're working on a consumer APU, and I can also confirm that this is a VERY serious project... not some throwaway experiment or something. In fact, we're trying to rush this thing out by late 2025 or 2026 at the latest since we want to beat AMD Sound Wave to market. You should expect us to heavily market it both for gaming, but then also for creators as a direct competitor to AMD's Halo APUs as well. Oh, and yes it will have a powerful NPU, and while there are concerns about Arm on Windows -- there's a HUGE effort underway to make it work".

Arm-based AI PC processors are limited to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X platform, which for most users absolutely sucks, and so does Windows on Arm for that matter. But, it's getting better and better... and with more hardware players joining the fray -- NVIDIA and MediaTek in this case -- hopefully we see things continue to improve.

MLID's sources touched on the fact that Arm on Windows isn't great right now, but NVIDIA is working on that as we speak: "Oh, and yes it will have a powerful NPU, and while there are concerns about Arm on Windows -- there's a HUGE effort underway to make it work".

NVIDIA has also previously said that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that CPUs and SoCs launching with new NPUs (Neural Processing Units for AI workloads) are for "Basic" AI PCs. The company is right, as a decent discrete GeForce RTX GPU can blow away any NPU inside of any CPU now, and for years to come.

The new silicon will support advanced technologies, and will be mass-produced on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and will compete against Apple's new M4 chip, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2024 at 6:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles