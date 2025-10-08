NVIDIA CEO: 'Intel was on a mission to kill us for 33 years, but we are lovers, not fighters'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shares past memory, says 'Intel was on a mission to kill us for 33 years but we are lovers, not fighters'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed that Intel spent 33 years attempting to undermine NVIDIA, but the companies have now become partners. Once rivals, Intel and NVIDIA are collaborating on new x86 SoCs with NVIDIA RTX GPUs, marking a significant shift from past competition to strategic cooperation in AI and graphics technology.

Intel has been trying to kill NVIDIA for 33 years, says NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, but now they're BFFs.

In a new interview with Jim Cramer and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, we get some further insight into the NVIDIA + Intel history from 30+ years ago. There are some readers that might remember there was always a strained history between the two companies, with some of you even using nForce motherboards many years ago... that was just one part of this journey.

Intel was a much bigger, confident, and more commanding company during the 2000s, leaving NVIDIA to be "just" a graphics card company. NVIDIA was making bigger and bigger waves during the 2000s and into the 2010s, to its leadership position now in GPUs, AI GPUs, and everything in between.

During the interview, Jim Cramer said: "Now, I know Intel from, I knew Andy Grove, a person on the board, who suggested that they do a deal, make a deal with a company that sounded a lot like you during the period when I know you were speaking to Andy. And Andy was quite disrespectful, but that was his way. He just was his way".

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang replied: "It's not the way, it's the way that he had himself, set himself up, frankly. Intel dedicated 33 years of our lives trying to kill us".