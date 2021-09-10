Anduril Industries secures new contract with UK Ministry of Defence

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey and his new firm Anduril Industries, awarded with $5.2 million contract from UK Ministry of Defence.

Anduril Industries has just secured a $5.2 million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Strategic Command's Innovation Hub (jHub) and supply it with advanced, multi-domain, integrated force protection technology.

The military contract is part of TALOS, a program the MOD is pushing to force a defense-wide push into integrated command and control. Anduril will supply its technology for base defense, protecting personnel, and infrastructure from a "rapid evolving set of threats".

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is behind Anduril Industries, with Anduril's technology providing alerrts to operators when threats are detected from ground intrusion or unmanned aerial systems. All of Anduril's technologies and products will be used under TALOS, including Sentry Towers, ground sensors, Ghost 4 Drones, and the Lattice AI operating system.

The contract will see Anduril forge forward continuing to develop, test, and deploy new capabilities for its family of Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) and Counter Intrusion solutions "far more quickly than the traditional timeline, reducing costs and ensuring greater flexibility for MOD customers".

Paul Hollingshead, Anduril's Head of UK and NATO at Anduril explained: "The partnership between Anduril and jHub is an example of government and private sector successfully - and rapidly - moving emerging tech from a pilot project to a programme to improve the operation of our Armed Forces"

"As the UK meets the challenges of constant competition, base security threats will continue to evolve and require a flexible and adaptable technology approach to meet them. With the TALOS programme, Anduril will deliver immediate, scalable, multi-domain autonomous defence capabilities for one of the UK's critical overseas bases".

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander of UK Strategic Command said: "This state-of-the-art technology will give our serving men and women help by identifying and assessing external threats in nanoseconds. The artificial intelligence at the heart of this system has great potential to protect our people and sites. It's another success for our innovation team at jHub, working closely with Anduril to help create a bespoke system, from idea to implementation at pace, to meet the specific requirements of our Armed Forces".