NVIDIA confirms contents of Diablo IV mystery box, RTX 4080 Super and signed Jensen GeForce 256

NVIDIA GeForce has confirmed the contents of the Diablo IV-themed mystery box, and it includes an RTX 4080 Super and a signed GeForce 256.

NVIDIA took to its official GeForce X account to unveil the new mystery box will contain five items, which starts off with a GeForce RTX 4080 Super that comes with a Diablo IV-themed backplate, a copy of the Diablo IV Collector's Edition, a Diablo III-themed chess set, a sealed copy of Diablo II, and a GeForce 256 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Notably, the GeForce 256 was marketed as "the world's first GPU," or Graphics Processing Unit, and its emergence on the market resulted in a significant leap in 3D PC gaming performance.

The giveaway is one of many NVIDIA is hosting for its GeForce Greats event, which is designed to increase hype leading up to CES 2025, where it's slated to unveil its new generation of RTX graphics cards, the RTX 50 series, utilizing the new Blackwell architecture. Leading up to CES 2025 and NVIDIA's big announcement, the company will be doing many more of these franchise or video game-themed mystery box giveaways, and judging on the contents of the Diablo IV mystery box, gamers can expect similar contents for future mystery boxes.