Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA confirms contents of Diablo IV mystery box, RTX 4080 Super and signed Jensen GeForce 256

NVIDIA GeForce has confirmed the contents of the Diablo IV-themed mystery box, and it includes an RTX 4080 Super and a signed GeForce 256.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA revealed a Diablo IV-themed mystery box for its "GeForce Greats" event, including a GeForce RTX 4080 Super with a themed backplate, Diablo IV Collector's Edition, Diablo III chess set, sealed Diablo II, and a GeForce 256 signed by CEO Jensen Huang. This is part of promotions leading to CES 2025.

NVIDIA has unveiled the contents of a Diablo IV-themed mystery box as part of the company's celebratory "GeForce Greats" event.

NVIDIA took to its official GeForce X account to unveil the new mystery box will contain five items, which starts off with a GeForce RTX 4080 Super that comes with a Diablo IV-themed backplate, a copy of the Diablo IV Collector's Edition, a Diablo III-themed chess set, a sealed copy of Diablo II, and a GeForce 256 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Notably, the GeForce 256 was marketed as "the world's first GPU," or Graphics Processing Unit, and its emergence on the market resulted in a significant leap in 3D PC gaming performance.

The giveaway is one of many NVIDIA is hosting for its GeForce Greats event, which is designed to increase hype leading up to CES 2025, where it's slated to unveil its new generation of RTX graphics cards, the RTX 50 series, utilizing the new Blackwell architecture. Leading up to CES 2025 and NVIDIA's big announcement, the company will be doing many more of these franchise or video game-themed mystery box giveaways, and judging on the contents of the Diablo IV mystery box, gamers can expect similar contents for future mystery boxes.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

