All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Imagine if this GeForce RTX 5090 signed by Jensen Huang is missing ROPs

A signed GeForce RTX 5090 has emerged on the r/NVIDIA subreddit, with the user claiming their friend won the NVIDIA sweepstakes grand prize from CES 2025.

Imagine if this GeForce RTX 5090 signed by Jensen Huang is missing ROPs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A user on the r/NVIDIA subreddit shared that their friend won a signed GeForce RTX 5090 as the grand prize in the NVIDIA sweepstakes at CES 2025.

Immediately after launching the GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards NVIDIA announced it was conducting a giveaway, which gave fans a chance to get their hands on the fastest graphics card on the planet, the GeForce RTX 5090. Now, the lucky winner has emerged.

Imagine if this GeForce RTX 5090 signed by Jensen Huang is missing ROPs 651651
2

In a now-viral post on the r/NVIDIA subreddit, Reddit user "Happy_Killer77" shared a photo of an RTX 5090 sitting in its packaging, and above it was is packaging lid that features NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's signature along with the works "RTX On!". For those who don't remember, shortly after the new generation of cards was unveiled, NVIDIA announced a giveaway that enabled fans to win multiple RTX 5090s.

NVIDIA's announcement didn't state the company's CEO would sign them, but it's not totally unusual as NVIDIA gave away GPUs within mystery boxes as well as individually at the GeForce Greats in December. These GPUs ranged from NVIDIA's first GeForce card, the GeForce 256, all the way up to RTX 4080, with many of these cards being signed by Huang. Given the current reseller market climate and the elusive nature of the latest generation of NVIDIA GPUs, you can expect this signed RTX 5090 would go for a pretty penny.

However, it would be a tragic irony, and certainly not something that would considerably lower the value, if this signed RTX 5090 was missing ROPs. How much do you think a signed RTX 5090 would go for? My bet is close to $10,000.

Photo of the GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Master 16G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Master 16G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1514.20 USD
- -
Buy
$1514.20 USD
- -
Buy
$1514.20 USD
- -
Buy
$1514.20 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2025 at 9:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles