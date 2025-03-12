Imagine if this GeForce RTX 5090 signed by Jensen Huang is missing ROPs

A signed GeForce RTX 5090 has emerged on the r/NVIDIA subreddit, with the user claiming their friend won the NVIDIA sweepstakes grand prize from CES 2025.

Immediately after launching the GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards NVIDIA announced it was conducting a giveaway, which gave fans a chance to get their hands on the fastest graphics card on the planet, the GeForce RTX 5090. Now, the lucky winner has emerged.

In a now-viral post on the r/NVIDIA subreddit, Reddit user "Happy_Killer77" shared a photo of an RTX 5090 sitting in its packaging, and above it was is packaging lid that features NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's signature along with the works "RTX On!". For those who don't remember, shortly after the new generation of cards was unveiled, NVIDIA announced a giveaway that enabled fans to win multiple RTX 5090s.

NVIDIA's announcement didn't state the company's CEO would sign them, but it's not totally unusual as NVIDIA gave away GPUs within mystery boxes as well as individually at the GeForce Greats in December. These GPUs ranged from NVIDIA's first GeForce card, the GeForce 256, all the way up to RTX 4080, with many of these cards being signed by Huang. Given the current reseller market climate and the elusive nature of the latest generation of NVIDIA GPUs, you can expect this signed RTX 5090 would go for a pretty penny.

However, it would be a tragic irony, and certainly not something that would considerably lower the value, if this signed RTX 5090 was missing ROPs. How much do you think a signed RTX 5090 would go for? My bet is close to $10,000.