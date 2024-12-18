Apple could release its foldable iPad slightly earlier than expected

TL;DR: Apple is reportedly developing foldable iPhone and iPad devices, with the iPhone expected in 2026, earlier than previously rumored. The foldable iPad, likely a "Pro" model, is anticipated to be the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. These devices are still several years from release. Apple is reportedly developing foldable iPhone and iPad devices, with the iPhone expected in 2026, earlier than previously rumored. The foldable iPad, likely a "Pro" model, is anticipated to be the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. These devices are still several years from release.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a foldable device that will shake up the market, with rumors previously indicating the company is developing a foldable iPhone and foldable iPad.

Both of these rumored devices have recently been discussed in several reports, with most of these reports accurately stating Apple is still many years away from either of these products being released, but they will emerge slightly sooner than expected. According to the Display Supply Chain Consultants, analysts that evaluate display-based products, Apple will be releasing its foldable iPhone in 2026, which runs contrary to previous rumors citing a purported leaked Apple roadmap that stated the foldable iPhone would arrive in 2028.

As for the foldable tablet, the Display Supply Chain Consultants describes the device as a foldable iPad Pro in the report, which would make sense when tying in previous leaks from reliable Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who wrote Apple's foldable iPad will be approximately the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. Additionally, it is rumored that Apple will be throwing its all into the new foldable iPad, which is why it has gained the "Pro" moniker. Moreover, the folding technology is relatively new, so it makes sense for Apple's foldable device to fall under its "Pro" product catalog.