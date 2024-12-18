MSI unveils the successor to one of the ultimate gaming monitors of 2024

MSI has officially announced the successor to what was considered to be one of the ultimate gaming monitors that was released in 2024.

One of the best gaming monitors of 2024 was MSI's MPG 321URX, a beastly 4K gaming monitor that sports a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time across a 32-inch OLED panel. A truly gorgeous, top-shelf gaming experience when paired with a graphics card capable of maxing out those specifications.

MSI has decided to refresh that monitor by announcing the MPG 322URX, the company's new top-of-the-line gaming monitor that has come equipped with DisplayPort 2.1a technology. Notably, the main difference between the 321URX and the new 322URX is the upgraded DisplayPorts (2.1a/1.4a), which provides owners with a large increase in bandwidth. More specifically, DisplayPort 2.1a supports up to 80 Gbps total bandwidth (UHBR20) for uncompressed video streams.

Additionally, the upgraded DisplayPort means more support for higher resolutions, frame rates, and color depths. For example, DisplayPort 2.1a supports 8K resolution at 60Hz with HDR and 10-bit color. As for high refresh rate gaming, DisplayPort 2.1a supports 4K at 240Hz without chroma subsampling or compression. Moreover, for those big on HDR, the upgraded port means greater support for HDR10+ and other advanced HDR formats. As for the 322URX, it still has all of the glorious specifications from its predecessor, such as the 4K resolution, gorgeous OLED panel, three-year warranty, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a slick aesthetic.

Lastly, the USB-C charging port has gained an increase in wattage with the 322URX, as MSI's latest model has a 98W capable port versus the 321URX having 90W.

I already have one of these sitting behind me, waiting to be reviewed. Stay tuned to TweakTown to see how it stacks up against its predecessor.