All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA giving away a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti signed by Jensen Huang is pretty cool

Ring in the new year with a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with custom backplate and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition signed by NVIDIA's Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA giving away a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti signed by Jensen Huang is pretty cool
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is celebrating 25 years of GeForce with a #GeForceGreats campaign, offering Mystery Box prizes including a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and a signed GTX 1080 Ti. The campaign runs until CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote. Participants can enter by sharing gaming memories on social media.

In the leadup to CES 2025, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to unveil the next generation of GeForce RTX gaming hardware as part of the company's live keynote presentation, the company is celebrating 25 years of GeForce. As part of a #GeForceGreats campaign on social media, celebrating PC gaming and GeForce history, NVIDIA is offering up some pretty amazing 'Mystery Box' prizes.

One of the latest includes an excellent nod to one of the all-time great GPUs, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. In 2025, the GTX 1080 Ti is still a capable GPU, but it's a card that does not support the current GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up's game-changing AI-powered technology like DLSS and Frame Generation.

Created in partnership with Bethesda, the latest #GeForceGreats 'Mystery Box' includes collector's edition copies of DOOM, DOOM Eternal, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Imperial Edition. It also has an impressive GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition, a custom Bethesda backplate, and a very cool bonus.

Per the headline, the bonus is a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition signed by NVIDIA's Jensen Huang. So, you can game with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER while putting this collector's item on a shelf. To enter, follow the GeForce, GeForce NOW, Studio, and AI PC social channels and respond to the competition post with a DOOM or Elder Scrolls memory using the #GeForceGreats tag.

NVIDIA's next Mystery Box prize pack will go live tomorrow. For more information and terms and conditions, visit the GeForce Greats homepage.

The celebration will continue until NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's live CES 2025 Keynote on January 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Photo of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card
Best Deals: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1845 USD
- -
Buy
$3749 CAD
- -
Buy
$1845 USD
- -
Buy
$1845 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2024 at 9:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles