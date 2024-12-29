NVIDIA giving away a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti signed by Jensen Huang is pretty cool

Ring in the new year with a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with custom backplate and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition signed by NVIDIA's Jensen Huang.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is celebrating 25 years of GeForce with a #GeForceGreats campaign, offering Mystery Box prizes including a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and a signed GTX 1080 Ti. The campaign runs until CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote. Participants can enter by sharing gaming memories on social media. NVIDIA is celebrating 25 years of GeForce with a #GeForceGreats campaign, offering Mystery Box prizes including a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and a signed GTX 1080 Ti. The campaign runs until CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote. Participants can enter by sharing gaming memories on social media.

In the leadup to CES 2025, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to unveil the next generation of GeForce RTX gaming hardware as part of the company's live keynote presentation, the company is celebrating 25 years of GeForce. As part of a #GeForceGreats campaign on social media, celebrating PC gaming and GeForce history, NVIDIA is offering up some pretty amazing 'Mystery Box' prizes.

One of the latest includes an excellent nod to one of the all-time great GPUs, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. In 2025, the GTX 1080 Ti is still a capable GPU, but it's a card that does not support the current GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up's game-changing AI-powered technology like DLSS and Frame Generation.

Created in partnership with Bethesda, the latest #GeForceGreats 'Mystery Box' includes collector's edition copies of DOOM, DOOM Eternal, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Imperial Edition. It also has an impressive GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition, a custom Bethesda backplate, and a very cool bonus.

Per the headline, the bonus is a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition signed by NVIDIA's Jensen Huang. So, you can game with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER while putting this collector's item on a shelf. To enter, follow the GeForce, GeForce NOW, Studio, and AI PC social channels and respond to the competition post with a DOOM or Elder Scrolls memory using the #GeForceGreats tag.

NVIDIA's next Mystery Box prize pack will go live tomorrow. For more information and terms and conditions, visit the GeForce Greats homepage.

The celebration will continue until NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's live CES 2025 Keynote on January 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT.