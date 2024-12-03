Intel Graphics Software for Arc GPUs updated with easy-to-use overclocking controls

With the new Intel Arc B580 launching soon, the company is also updating its PC app with the new Intel Graphics Software that includes new features.

TL;DR: Intel has announced its first Battlemage GPUs, the Arc B580 and B570, alongside new Intel Graphics Software. This software replaces Arc Control, offering enhanced display settings, overclocking controls, and performance monitoring. The Arc B580, with 12GB VRAM and 2670 MHz clock, supports overclocking by +200 MHz and +120% more power. Intel has announced its first Battlemage GPUs, the Arc B580 and B570, alongside new Intel Graphics Software. This software replaces Arc Control, offering enhanced display settings, overclocking controls, and performance monitoring. The Arc B580, with 12GB VRAM and 2670 MHz clock, supports overclocking by +200 MHz and +120% more power.

With Intel announcing its first Battlemage GPU, the new Intel Arc B580 and B570, the company has also announced that it's updating its software tools and support with the latest Intel Graphics Software. With expanded display settings tools and more control over things like FPS limiters and latency reduction, a robust suite of overclocking controls is even introduced.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Yes, this means the Intel Arc B580, with its 12GB of VRAM, 2670 MHz Graphics Clock, and base 190W power draw, can all be tweaked to boost performance. The new Intel Graphics Software will replace the existing Arc Control software on the PC. It will be the all-in-one tool for GPU and PC game customization, performance monitoring and tuning, and driver releases going forward.

When it comes to overclocking, during a preview of the new software, we were shown how in-depth and easy to use it is - with control over GPU tuning, voltage limits, VRAM memory speed overclocking, fan curve, and thermal tuning.

9

Intel's Tom Petersen said that with the new Intel Graphics Software, the Intel Arc B580 can be overclocked by 200 MHz, with 120% more power relatively quickly. The new Arc B580 has been designed with overclocking headroom, which is always great to see.

Here's an overview of the new Intel Graphics Software for Arc GPUs.