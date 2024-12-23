Intel's latest Arc Graphics driver fixes some issues for the new Intel Arc B580 GPU

Intel has released a new driver update for the new Intel Arc B580, which fixes a few game-related issues and outlines some of the known outstanding ones.

Intel launched its first 'Battlemage' desktop graphics card earlier this month with the new Intel Arc B580, which has a competitive $250 price point. With 12GB of VRAM and performance that outclasses the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600, it presents a compelling mainstream PC gaming alternative, backed up with hardware and software that is leaps and bounds better than the first-gen Arc.

For an in-depth look at the new B580, check out our full reviews of the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend GPUs. With reports of the new Arc B580 selling out in multiple regions and Intel promising weekly shipments to retailers to try and keep up with the demand, the Arc team has just released a new Game On Graphics Driver for its Intel Arc line-up.

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6325 and 32.0.101.101.6253 (which is weirdly a single package) fixes a few issues the Intel Arc B580 has shown with games like Elden Ring and F1 24 while outlining 'Known Issues' that the Arc Graphics team is working to resolve for the B580 - including software compatibility.

Here's the breakdown.

Fixed Issues Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: The Crew Motorfest (VK) - may exhibit flickering corruptions in certain scenes.

Saleco (VK) - may experience application crash during game launch.

Elden Ring (DX12) - may exhibit stuttering during gameplay in certain scenes.

Homeworld 3 (DX12) - may experience application crash during game launch.

F1 24 (DX12) - may exhibit stuttering during gameplay with ray tracing quality set to high. Game may exhibit corruptions during night scenes. Known Issues Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) - With XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes. Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. "Alt + Enter" shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the

game to crash.

Skull and Bones (DX12) - May experience an application crash while launching gameplay.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systemes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Certain capture cards may exhibit visual artifacts in some scenarios.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application. Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as "Custom." Select "Use GPU for Display", "Use GPU for Image Processing" and "Use GPU for Export" options.

The team is also working on the new Intel Graphics Software, outlining various crashes and stability issues in the full patch notes. The full notes also include the outstanding issues for the Intel Arc A-Series and Core Ultra Arc GPUs. Intel has been releasing regular driver updates for its Arc line-up for a while now, with several bringing significant performance increases to several games alongside fixes. So, we expect to see another driver release pretty soon.