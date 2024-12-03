Intel has been testing Battlemage GPU drivers 24/7 to ensure a smooth launch

'Quality Assurance has been as if our life depended on it because I think it does,' Intel's Tom Petersen said when asked about Battlemage launch readiness.

Intel launched its first generation of Arc graphics cards, the Intel Arc A750, in March 2022. At the time, it received mixed reviews due to driver and compatibility issues, where performance varied wildly from game to game. It also didn't play nice with specific system configurations, leading many to label Arc as 'wait and see.'

Fast-forward to 2024, and Intel's Arc Graphics represents GPUs for desktop systems, laptops, and gaming handhelds. However, it feels like a mere blip on the radar when compared to GeForce or Radeon.

Still, Intel has released over 50 new driver updates, added support for over 120 new game launches, and expanded Arc's game coverage by 2.5X. Older PC games, including several of today's biggest competitive titles, have received massive performance improvements across all Arc Graphics products.

Intel's second-generation Arc 'Battlemage' cards are around the corner - with the Intel Arc B580 desktop GPU launching on December 13, 2024, for $259. It's set to go head-to-head with the GeForce RTX 4060 as a more affordable and faster option for budget-conscious gamers.

And the Arc team has been working overtime to ensure this launch is much smoother.

"The team has grown dramatically over the last two years," Intel's Tom Petersen explains when asked how he feels this launch will go. "I will say that I am much more confident - the amount of drivers we've released, the amount of games that we've supported, that's all backed up by a large infrastructure."

"[For Battlemage] we are running automated tests 24/7," Tom Petersen adds, "So I feel very good about [the launch]. The Quality Assurance has been as if our life depended on it because I think it does."

That last bit is an eye-opener, especially in light of rumors that the company would exit the desktop GPU space. And then there's the general doom and gloom surrounding the company that goes beyond the team working on desktop GPUs. Regarding the upcoming launch of the Intel Arc B580 and B570, it does sound like Tom and the rest of the Arc team feel that the launch needs to be relatively issue-free, and they're going all out to ensure that's the case.

Time will tell. Stay tuned for our full Intel Arc B580 review.