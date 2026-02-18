Intel's new Arc graphics driver does one thing NVIDIA hasn't been able to do

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL Certified) brings XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation to all arc Graphics products, with no generation left behind.

TL;DR: Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL) now supports XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation across all Intel Arc GPUs, including Arc A-Series, B-Series, and Core Ultra processors. This update enhances gaming performance and smoothness with AI-driven frame generation while fixing several game-specific issues for improved stability.

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL Certified) is now available for Arc users, supporting the desktop Intel Arc A Series and B Series, as well as integrated Arc graphics found in Core Ultra, Core Ultra 2, and the new Core Ultra 3 series processors. Basically, all Arc graphics products, and it's an important release because it brings XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation support to all Arc gamers.

XeSS 3 Multi Frame Generation, like DLSS 4, leverages AI to generate new frames and interpolate them with traditionally rendered frames to improve smoothness and overall performance in PC games. Using advanced technology that combines previous frame data, motion vectors, depth data, and other elements, XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation delivers triple-digit performance while maintaining image fidelity and responsive controls.

What makes this update different from NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation update that arrived alongside the new GeForce RTX 50 Series last year is that DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation is limited to the RTX 50 Series, as it uses hardware specific to the RTX Blackwell generation. This makes Intel bringing XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation to everything from the Intel Arc A770 to the Intel Arc B580 and the latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, something to celebrate.

Especially when the Intel Arc graphics lineup covers entry- and mainstream-level GPU performance. This means XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation will be a massive boon for Arc GPUs, hitting 100+ FPS in titles where that was previously impossible, unlocking a new tier of smoothness that taps into modern high-refresh-rate displays.

Elsewhere, the Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL Certified) fixes several game-specific issues, but several others remain open. Here's a look at the release notes.