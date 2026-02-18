Intel's new Arc graphics driver does one thing NVIDIA hasn't been able to do

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL Certified) is now available for Arc users, supporting the desktop Intel Arc A Series and B Series, as well as integrated Arc graphics found in Core Ultra, Core Ultra 2, and the new Core Ultra 3 series processors. Basically, all Arc graphics products, and it's an important release because it brings XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation support to all Arc gamers.
XeSS 3 Multi Frame Generation, like DLSS 4, leverages AI to generate new frames and interpolate them with traditionally rendered frames to improve smoothness and overall performance in PC games. Using advanced technology that combines previous frame data, motion vectors, depth data, and other elements, XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation delivers triple-digit performance while maintaining image fidelity and responsive controls.
What makes this update different from NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation update that arrived alongside the new GeForce RTX 50 Series last year is that DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation is limited to the RTX 50 Series, as it uses hardware specific to the RTX Blackwell generation. This makes Intel bringing XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation to everything from the Intel Arc A770 to the Intel Arc B580 and the latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, something to celebrate.
- Read more: Intel Arc Graphics driver for ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and more is here
- Read more: Intel releases new Arc Graphics driver for Borderlands 4, Dying Light, and Hollow Knight
- Read more: Intel releases new Arc Graphics driver for Battlefield 6 Open Beta and Mafia
Especially when the Intel Arc graphics lineup covers entry- and mainstream-level GPU performance. This means XeSS 3 Multi-Frame Generation will be a massive boon for Arc GPUs, hitting 100+ FPS in titles where that was previously impossible, unlocking a new tier of smoothness that taps into modern high-refresh-rate displays.
Elsewhere, the Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8509 (WHQL Certified) fixes several game-specific issues, but several others remain open. Here's a look at the release notes.
Intel Game On Graphics Driver
Date: February 13, 2026
Driver Version: 32.0.101.8509 WHQL
HIGHLIGHTS:
XeSS 3: Multi-Frame Generation Extended Platform Support
This release extends support beyond the Intel Arc GPUs in Intel Core Ultra Series 3 listed products to include:
- Intel Arc B-Series discrete GPUs (Codename Battlemage)
- Intel Arc A-Series discrete GPUs (Codename Alchemist)
- Intel Arc GPUs in Intel Core Ultra 2 series processors (Codename Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake H)
- Intel Arc GPUs in Intel Core Ultra processors (Codename Meteor Lake)
FIXED ISSUES:
Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Ghost of Tsushima (DX12) may exhibit color corruption on terrains during gameplay.
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11) may experience an application crash during game launch.
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Ghost of Tsushima (DX12) may exhibit color corruption on terrains during gameplay.
- GPU 3D utilization in Task Manager may show inconsistent metrics.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Ghost of Tsushima (DX12) may exhibit color corruption on terrains during gameplay.
- GPU 3D utilization in Task Manager may exhibit inconsistent metrics.
KNOWN ISSUES:
Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Naraka Bladepoint (DX12) may experience an application crash with Ray Tracing settings enabled.
- The Finals (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash.
- No Man's Sky (VK) may exhibit corruptions on certain terrains during gameplay.
- Star Citizen (VK) may experience an application crash on game launch.
- PUBG: Battlegrounds (DX12) may exhibit intermittent flickers in the game menu.
- Mafia: The Old Country (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Topaz Video AI may experience visual artifacts when using certain AI models.
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay. Recommendation is to use Intel Arc Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8331 or older.
- Naraka Bladepoint* (DX12) may experience an application crash with Ray Tracing settings enabled.
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain water surfaces during gameplay.
- Dune: Awakening (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruptions during gameplay.
- Star Citizen (VK) may experience an application crash on game launch.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Battlefield 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain maps during gameplay.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay. Recommendation is to use Intel Arc Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8331 or older.
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain water surfaces during gameplay.
- Battlefield 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain maps during gameplay on some notebooks with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.
- No Man's Sky (VK) may exhibit corruptions on certain terrains during gameplay.
- Topaz Video AI may experience visual artifacts when using certain AI models.