New Intel Arc graphics driver brings massive improvements to Diablo 4 performance

The latest Intel Arc Game On Driver improves performance in Diablo 4 to the tune of 30%, while also adding support to a few new PC games.

Intel has released a new Non-WHQL driver for discrete Intel Arc GPUs and built-in Arc Graphics for its Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Intel Arc Game On Graphics Driver version 32.0.101.5762 adds support for a couple of new PC game releases, Once Human and Zenless Zone Zero. The latest Beta driver also significantly increases the performance of Blizzard's Diablo IV.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel Arc graphics card owners can expect up to 30% faster performance at 1080p and up to 35% faster performance at 1440p when playing the game using the Ray Tracing Ultra preset. Diablo IV featured ray-traced shadows and reflections, so there's a performance hit when enabling them, which makes this new driver a game changer for Diablo fans with Intel Arc graphics cards.

The new driver release fixes a few lingering issues; however, there's still a long list of known issues for both Intel Arc GPUs and the Arc Control software. Here are the full release notes.

Intel Arc Game On Driver Version: 32.0.101.5762 Non-WHQL