New Intel Arc graphics driver brings massive improvements to Diablo 4 performance

Intel has released a new Non-WHQL driver for discrete Intel Arc GPUs and built-in Arc Graphics for its Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Intel Arc Game On Graphics Driver version 32.0.101.5762 adds support for a couple of new PC game releases, Once Human and Zenless Zone Zero. The latest Beta driver also significantly increases the performance of Blizzard's Diablo IV.
Intel Arc graphics card owners can expect up to 30% faster performance at 1080p and up to 35% faster performance at 1440p when playing the game using the Ray Tracing Ultra preset. Diablo IV featured ray-traced shadows and reflections, so there's a performance hit when enabling them, which makes this new driver a game changer for Diablo fans with Intel Arc graphics cards.
The new driver release fixes a few lingering issues; however, there's still a long list of known issues for both Intel Arc GPUs and the Arc Control software. Here are the full release notes.
Intel Arc Game On Driver Version: 32.0.101.5762 Non-WHQL
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Once Human
- Zenless Zone Zero
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5594 software driver for:
- Diablo IV (DX12)
- Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings
- Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings
Fixed Issues:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay.
- Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled
Known Issues:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game. Relaunching the game may resolve the instability.
- Sid Meier's Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- No Man's Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.
- Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
- Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
- Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Puget Bench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.
- Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.
Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products:
- Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.
Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues:
- Arc Control may report incorrect Shader Model version in System Capabilities.
Intel Arc Control Known Issues:
- Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.
- Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently.
- Arc Control Studio capture or stream may not stop intermittently when using the stop option. A workaround is to use Exit app option in Settings to stop the recording.