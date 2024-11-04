Acer teases Predator Hera DDR5-9466 CUDIMM memory: real gold finish, huge 10270 MT/s OC on air

Acer introduces its new memory module design: Hera DDR5 Special Edition, coated in a REAL gold mirror finish, with speeds at over 10,000 MT/s under OC.

Acer has introduced its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules, featuring a real gold mirror finish and powered by SK hynix chips. These modules can reach speeds up to 10,270 MT/s with air cooling and manual overclocking, without the need for exotic cooling methods.

Acer has just teased its new CUDIMM memory modules, with the introduction of its new CUDIMM memory module design called Hera DDR5 Special Edition. It's covered in a real gold mirror finish, endorsed by the in-house OC lab, and can crank up to speeds beyond 10,000 MT/s.

Acer announced its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules on social media, powered by SK hynix memory chips and a single memory module of up to 24GB. On default settings, Acer's new UDIMM memory modules with an Intel XMP profile set to 9200 MT/s at CL46-56-46-134 latencies.

A second XMP profile is also on offer for advanced users, clocking in at 9466 MT/s at CL48-57-57-134 latencies, and while the higher speeds are normally used with the primary XMP profile, Acer is being careful as not all motherboards can handle these lofty DDR5 speeds of up to and over 10,000 MT/s.

Acer has confirmed that its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules can smash speeds of up to 10270 MT/s with air cooling and manual overclocking. This is great to hear, as it means that regular users won't need exotic LN2 cooling to burst through overclocked speeds of over 10,000 MT/s.

One of the biggest things here is the aesthetic that Acer has chosen, with the Hera cooler plated in real 24K gold, and it looks beautiful. Acer is using multiple layers, which creates a beautiful reflective mirror finish that looks incredible, and even better inside of Acer's new Predator desktop gaming PCs.

We don't have any pricing or ETA on Acer's new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules, but when we do, don't expect them to be cheap at all.