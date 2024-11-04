All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
RAM

Acer teases Predator Hera DDR5-9466 CUDIMM memory: real gold finish, huge 10270 MT/s OC on air

Acer introduces its new memory module design: Hera DDR5 Special Edition, coated in a REAL gold mirror finish, with speeds at over 10,000 MT/s under OC.

Acer teases Predator Hera DDR5-9466 CUDIMM memory: real gold finish, huge 10270 MT/s OC on air
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Acer has introduced its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules, featuring a real gold mirror finish and powered by SK hynix chips. These modules can reach speeds up to 10,270 MT/s with air cooling and manual overclocking, without the need for exotic cooling methods.

Acer has just teased its new CUDIMM memory modules, with the introduction of its new CUDIMM memory module design called Hera DDR5 Special Edition. It's covered in a real gold mirror finish, endorsed by the in-house OC lab, and can crank up to speeds beyond 10,000 MT/s.

Acer teases Predator Hera DDR5-9466 CUDIMM memory: real gold finish, huge 10270 MT/s OC on air 303
3

Acer announced its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules on social media, powered by SK hynix memory chips and a single memory module of up to 24GB. On default settings, Acer's new UDIMM memory modules with an Intel XMP profile set to 9200 MT/s at CL46-56-46-134 latencies.

A second XMP profile is also on offer for advanced users, clocking in at 9466 MT/s at CL48-57-57-134 latencies, and while the higher speeds are normally used with the primary XMP profile, Acer is being careful as not all motherboards can handle these lofty DDR5 speeds of up to and over 10,000 MT/s.

Acer has confirmed that its new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules can smash speeds of up to 10270 MT/s with air cooling and manual overclocking. This is great to hear, as it means that regular users won't need exotic LN2 cooling to burst through overclocked speeds of over 10,000 MT/s.

Acer teases Predator Hera DDR5-9466 CUDIMM memory: real gold finish, huge 10270 MT/s OC on air 302
3

One of the biggest things here is the aesthetic that Acer has chosen, with the Hera cooler plated in real 24K gold, and it looks beautiful. Acer is using multiple layers, which creates a beautiful reflective mirror finish that looks incredible, and even better inside of Acer's new Predator desktop gaming PCs.

We don't have any pricing or ETA on Acer's new Predator Hera DDR5 Special Edition UDIMM memory modules, but when we do, don't expect them to be cheap at all.

Photo of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL36-48-48-104
Best Deals: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL36-48-48-104
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 11:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles