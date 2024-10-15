Crucial unveils DDR5 CUDIMM memory: up to 6400MT/s, with 64GB modules dropping in 2025

Micron and its sub-brand Crucial have just unveiled their new DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules, featuring an on-module Clock Driver (CKD) which improves the speed and stability of the modules, packing higher rbandwidth than regular DDR5 kits, and more.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

This style of memory is also known as unbuffered dual inline memory, which was released alongside clocked small outline inline memory modules (CSODIMM) that were made for laptops. But now, Crucial has announced its next-gen DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM memory modules are shipping in volume.

We can expect far higher speeds than what Micron and Crucial have announced today, with CUDIMM memory modules expected to skyrocket towards 8000MT/s or even 9000MT/s with some companies already teasing that they're working on DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules with a blistering 10,000MT/s that are launching in 2025.

Crucial isn't hitting those speeds right now, with their first DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules offered at 6400MT/s speeds, with timings of 52-52-52-103. The new DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules have already been validated by Intel for its new Core Ultra 200S "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs, with Crucial also teasing that 64GB kits have been validated, but not available just yet (most of these new kits feature 24GB per module).

4

As for pricing, you're looking at 1 x 16GB DDR5-6400 memory module costing $84.99, while a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) sticks of DDR5-6400 will cost you $169.99.

Crucial explains: "Introducing Crucial DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM Memory, designed to improve your computing experience with JEDEC speeds up to 6,400 MT/s-twice as fast as DDR4. This new form factor features a clock driver directly on the module to support speed stability, faster downloads, and better refresh rates".

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group, said: "As AI takes flight, a memory paradigm shift is needed to keep pace with unprecedented system performance requirements. Micron is shipping the industry's first JEDEC-standard, commercially available DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions to power fast, out-of-the-box speeds for AI PCs and high-end workstations. With this new category, we are arming the ecosystem with next-generation memory solutions to future-proof today's devices for tomorrow's AI workloads".

4

Dimitrios Ziakas, vice president of memory and I/O technologies at Intel, added: "Micron and Intel have been working together to bring next-generation compute performance to the market. The powerful combination of Intel Core Ultra desktop processors and Micron's latest clock driver-powered CUDIMM/CSODIMMs with up to massive 64 GB capacities will be critical to helping propel the next wave of data-rich AI PCs to 6400 MT/s speeds. By aligning our strategies and co-validating, we are offering the most advanced memory and CPU products to our customers and the market and accelerating ecosystem adoption of future-looking form factors".