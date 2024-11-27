All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has close to 4 hours of cutscenes

Machine Games has confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has close to four hours of cinematics, that's almost two Indy films worth of story!

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by Machine Games and Bethesda's Todd Howard, is a cinematic first-person action game launching on December 8, 2024, and available on Xbox Game Pass. It is the studio's largest game, featuring 3 hours and 45 minutes of cutscenes. Set in 1937, the story spans multiple global locations and combines stealth, puzzles, exploration, and combat.

From developer Machine Games, the studio behind the acclaimed Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a new cinematic first-person action game launching on December 8, 2024. The first-party title, developed alongside Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard, also releases day one into Xbox Game Pass on PC and Console.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has close to 4 hours of cutscenes 02
2

In a new rapid-fire interview with YouTube channel MinnMax, creative director Axel Torvenius and design director Jens Andersson were asked a wide-ranging number of things related to the game, including news that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is "the biggest and longest game that Machine Games have ever done."

Although they didn't discuss how long a typical playthrough will take gamers to complete, they confirmed that the game has around 3 hours and 45 minutes of cutscenes - almost two Indy films' worth of story.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's story takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), with a tale set in 1937 that will take Indy to Rome, Thailand, Egypt, Shanghai, and the Himalayas. Although Machine Games is known for creating first-person shooters, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first-person gameplay will mix stealth, puzzles, exploration, and combat.

Like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the game has been developed using the id Tech engine, which will support full ray-tracing on PC. The game is also headed to PlayStation 5 in early 2025 as part of Xbox's initiative to bring more of its first-party games to more platforms.

Check out the full MinnMax interview with Machine Games below.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

