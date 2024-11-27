Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has close to 4 hours of cutscenes

From developer Machine Games, the studio behind the acclaimed Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a new cinematic first-person action game launching on December 8, 2024. The first-party title, developed alongside Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard, also releases day one into Xbox Game Pass on PC and Console.
In a new rapid-fire interview with YouTube channel MinnMax, creative director Axel Torvenius and design director Jens Andersson were asked a wide-ranging number of things related to the game, including news that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is "the biggest and longest game that Machine Games have ever done."
Although they didn't discuss how long a typical playthrough will take gamers to complete, they confirmed that the game has around 3 hours and 45 minutes of cutscenes - almost two Indy films' worth of story.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's story takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), with a tale set in 1937 that will take Indy to Rome, Thailand, Egypt, Shanghai, and the Himalayas. Although Machine Games is known for creating first-person shooters, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first-person gameplay will mix stealth, puzzles, exploration, and combat.
Like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the game has been developed using the id Tech engine, which will support full ray-tracing on PC. The game is also headed to PlayStation 5 in early 2025 as part of Xbox's initiative to bring more of its first-party games to more platforms.
Check out the full MinnMax interview with Machine Games below.
- Read more: Microsoft's solution to PC gamers alt-tabbing to browsers requires a big sacrifice
- Read more: STALKER 2 sells over a million copies, first big patch to arrive this week
- Read more: Microsoft is blocking PCs with Ubisoft games from updating to Windows 11 24H2
- Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 won't be getting a PS5 Pro patch, and that's disappointing