Indiana Jones and the Great Circle updated with DLSS 4. FSR, and XeSS support

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's latest update adds DLSS 4 support, including Multi Frame Generation, as well as FSR 3.1 and Intel XeSS 1.4 support.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was released late last year - a first-person adventure that wowed fans and critics alike with its fantastic take on the iconic cinematic hero. The first-party Xbox Game Studios title from Machine Games and Bethesda was built using a custom version of id Software's id Tech engine called Motor. On PC, the game shipped with a stunning Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode - making it one of the best-looking PC games currently available.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle adds DLSS 4 support in Update 3, which includes Ray Reconstruction.

Late last week, the game received its highly anticipated Update 3, which not only fixes a long list of outstanding bugs and minor issues but also adds full DLSS 4 support. This includes the new transformer-based AI model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, dramatically improving the game's image quality when running Full Ray Tracing. It also adds Multi Frame Generation support for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners.

There's great news for AMD Radeon and Intel Arc GPU owners, too. Update 3 also adds FSR 3.1 Super Resolution and Frame Generation and Intel XeSS 1.4 upscaling support. Interestingly, Intel XeSS 2 with Frame Generation isn't included.

Developer Machine Games notes that this update finally brings "Path Tracing to Intel and AMD GPUs." However, the GPU must include dedicated ray tracing hardware and have at least 16GB of VRAM. It'll be interesting to see how the game's Path Tracing mode runs on AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT, which is said to dramatically improve ray-tracing performance compared to previous generations. AMD's first RDNA 4 GPU is due for release in a few weeks, and we'll be sure to test Indiana Jones and the Great Circle once we get our hands on one.

This new update also improves the quality of the game's ray-traced shadows, especially in interior environments and locations. Previously, ray-traced shadows were limited to light from the sun only. Update 3 expands this to all light sources, which Bethesda notes "significantly increases the quality of shadows in interior locations."

Machine Games also confirms that NVIDIA RTX Hair, one of the new RTX Neural Shaders introduced with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, is on track to arrive in a future update alongside community-requested features like HUD modification. Head here for the full Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 3 Release Notes.