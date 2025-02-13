Indiana Jones' big DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation update arrives next week

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting DLSS 4 support next week, including the new AI Transformer model and Multi Frame Generation.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, from acclaimed developer Machine Games (Wolfenstein) and Bethesda, is one of the best games of 2024 and the best looking. With Full Ray Tracing enabled on PC, you're presented with absolutely stunning environments to explore as one of cinema's most iconic characters. Running on a version of id Tech, it's also one of the best performing Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing games currently available.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with DLSS 4's new Ray Reconstruction.

Next week, the game is set to get a massive update to its visuals thanks to a new patch that will add DLSS 4 support, including the new Transformer AI model for Super Resolution, DLAA, and Ray Reconstruction. These technologies have been game changers for titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 and will undoubtedly level up the visuals in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, too.

"Using DLSS Ray Reconstruction, surface detail is improved, shadows are more precise, lighting is enhanced, and reflections more accurate," NVIDIA writes. "Even in darker scenes, temples, and forests, DLSS Ray Reconstruction adds an extra level of refinement to the image."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 4K DLSS 4 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 1440p DLSS 4 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Running on the flagship GeForce RTX 5080 and DLSS 4, performance hits 200+ FPS in 4K with Full Ray Tracing - 203.8 FPS on the former and 268.6 FPS on the latter.

When the update drops, the new Transformer AI model for DLSS Super Resolution will be available to all GeForce RTX gamers. Based on what we've seen in other titles, expect image quality using the Performance or Balanced preset to look like the game's current DLSS Quality Mode implementation. Thanks to DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER owners can enjoy the game with Full Ray Tracing at 1440p with 100+ FPS and improved image fidelity.

We went hands-on with a special preview build of this update back at CES 2025 and were blown away by the detail added with DLSS 4. We can't wait to return to the game once the update arrives.