Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5 in Spring 2025, Xbox has confirmed

Xbox has officially confirmed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025, just months after it launches on Xbox and PC.

It's official: Bethesda's new Indiana Jones game is coming to PlayStation 5. Today at Opening Night Live, Bethesda and Microsoft revealed that Indy's new swashbuckling adventure will launch on PS5 in Spring 2025.

This confirms reports from The Verge's Tom Warren from February 2024 which said that both Indiana Jones and Starfield could arrive on PlayStation platforms, and more recent reports from Nate The Hate, who gave a more in-depth report that said Indy would launch on PS5 in early 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch first on Xbox and PC, coming to Series X/S and Steam on December 9, 2024.

The news comes at an interesting time for Microsoft, who is little over a year into its acquisition Activision Blizzard King, and three years into its buyout of ZeniMax, which includes Bethesda, the parent company of Indiana Jones developer MachineGames.

During the FTC v Microsoft evidentiary hearing from July 2023, it was said that all future Bethesda games could be exclusive to Xbox platforms, however those talks were held in 2021 and a lot has changed since then. Xbox intends to grow its business to be a market leader in gaming by 2030, and has since broken exclusivity with multiple first-party games in an bid to sell more copies of its titles, as well as rake in more post-release monetization revenue via microtransactions.

It was also revealed that Microsoft had negotiated a deal with Disney to make the Indiana Jones game exclusive to Xbox platforms, however this deal has obviously been altered since, likely to the benefit of Disney, Xbox, and PlayStation.