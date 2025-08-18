Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's DLC will debut NVIDIA's fancy new RTX Hair tech

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first expansion or DLC drops in a few weeks, and on PC it will introduce the brand-new RTX Hair technology.

TL;DR: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, praised for its first-person exploration and advanced AI-driven ray-traced visuals, will receive an RTX Hair update exclusive to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. This technology enhances realistic hair rendering while reducing GPU load, improving immersion for the September 2025 DLC release.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, from developers Machine Games and Bethesda Game Studios, was a pleasant surprise when it launched late last year on PC and Xbox and then earlier this year on PlayStation 5. Its first-person take on the cinematic icon presented a mix of exploration, archeology, stealth, and puzzle-solving that felt like a breath of fresh air.

It also didn't hurt that it's one of the most visually impressive PC games out there, thanks to its ray-traced and path-traced visuals, presenting a level of detail that's only possible thanks to AI-rendering technologies like DLSS 4 Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex.

With Indy's adventures set to return to Rome in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC on September 4, 2025, the game is set to receive another visual update in the form of RTX Hair - an innovative new approach to rendering realistic and detail path-traced hair using Linear-Swept Spheres (LSS).

Ray-tracing and path-tracing are hardware-intensive, and this is especially true if you're trying to calculate accurate light and shadows for a character's hair. Even non-RT hair, like NVIDIA HairWorks, is demanding on a GPU. RTX Hair reduces the amount of geometry required to render a hair strand by using spheres and tubes instead of triangles. This not only reduces the GPU load, but as seen in the image above, delivers more accurate path-traced hair.

NVIDIA notes that RTX Hair is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series as it utilizes RTX Blackwell's advanced AI hardware and architecture that has been designed and optimized for the era of AI rendering.

"NVIDIA RTX Hair adds more realistic, higher-quality hair rendering, which is especially notable in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's cinematic cut scenes," NVIDIA writes. "Further enhancing image quality and immersion for GeForce RTX 50 Series players." For a closer look at what Indy will be doing back in Rome, outside of walking around with a new haircut, check out The Order of Giants DLC trailer below.