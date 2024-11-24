Microsoft is blocking PCs with Ubisoft games from updating to Windows 11 24H2

PC gamer updating to Windows 11 version 24H2 take note, especially if you're playing any Ubisoft games. Compatibility issues have been reported.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Windows 11 2024 Update, version 24H2, is causing compatibility issues with certain Ubisoft games, leading to black screens and unresponsiveness. Affected games include Assassin's Creed titles and Star Wars Outlaws. Microsoft is blocking updates on systems with these games until the issue is resolved.

Microsoft's big Windows 11 2024 Update, or Windows 11 version 24H2, is rolling out to users everywhere. With several improvements, optimizations, and new features added, the update has also caused a few compatibility issues with specific hardware and software configurations. According to Microsoft's "known issues and notifications" article for 24H2, it's also not playing nice with many Ubisoft games.

According to Microsoft, "these games might become unresponsive while starting, loading, or during active gameplay," with users getting black screens instead of loading into the games. Microsoft lists five games affected: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

It's a significant compatibility issue, so much so that Microsoft is now actively blocking systems with any of these games installed from updating to Windows 11 version 24H2.

These systems won't be offered or asked to upgrade until the situation is resolved. Those playing Ubisoft's Star War Outlaws, which was released on Steam last week, will be pleased to learn that Ubisoft has implemented a temporary fix for that game failing to load and respond; however, Windows 11 version 24H2 users will still experience "some performance issues."

Microsoft also recommends that users do not manually update to version 24H2 if they have any of these Ubisoft games installed. This is one of those problems that requires users to close and end the process manually using Task Manager, so hopefully, it'll be resolved soon. It's unclear what is causing the issue, whether it stems from Microsoft or Ubisoft or if other PC games from different publishers or developers might be affected.