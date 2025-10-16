Battlefield 6 sells 7 million copies in first 3 days, EA confirms

Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies in 3 days, Electronic Arts officially confirms, making it the biggest launch in the shooter franchise's history.

Battlefield 6 is an even bigger success than analysts had predicted.

EA has confirmed Battlefield 6 is the fastest-selling game in the franchise with over 7 million copies sold in 3 days on all platforms, making it one of the best-selling games of the year at launch. These numbers pose an interesting challenge to Call of Duty's reigning Modern Warfare 2, which sold an estimated 14.3 million copies in 10 days.

"Following a record-shattering Open Beta in August, Battlefield 6 now has the biggest opening ever in the storied Battlefield franchise. Battlefield 6 hit all-time highs for franchise sales during the first three days of launch, selling over 7 million copies and counting," EA confirmed in a press release.

Here's a look at how Battlefield 6's launch compares against other major hits of the era.

The news isn't a surprise, as we reported that Battlefield 6 was--and has been-- the #1 top-selling game on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. Analyst firm Alinea Analytics estimated that EA's new shooter had sold over 6.5 million copies in its first three days.

Battlefield 6 also broke franchise concurrent player count records on all platforms, the company says.

"First and foremost we want to thank our players," said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield.

"Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we've had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away."

"We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point," said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President.

"We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6's momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead."