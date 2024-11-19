GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs will 'seize the whole market,' cooling supplier claims

According to a supplier of cooling components for GeForce RTX GPUs, the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series will 'seize the whole market.'

Auras Technology is a GPU cooling supplier. Its cold plates and manifolds are used in GeForce RTX GPUs for desktop users. The company is also on NVIDIA's recommended supplier list. It will supply parts to its partners for the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' Series of cards, which are expected to launch early next year.

During the company's recent financial earnings call, Auras chairman Yu-Shen Lin said that the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series might "seize the whole market starting in December." This will increase the demand for its cooling products, covering both the desktop PC and server markets.

Cooling is an essential component of any consumer GPU used for PC gaming. In fact, the bulk of modern GPU shrouds are all about housing fans, heatsinks, and vapor chambers. With the word that the next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will draw more than 450 Watts, you can be sure that cooling will be essential for the upcoming RTX 50 Series.

Although the December prediction feels far-fetched, most leakers and insiders point to a big CES 2025 reveal and January 2025 launch, the "seize the whole market" comment is interesting. And it's not as bold as it might seem. With AMD skipping the enthusiast-grade GPU market entirely with its next-gen RDNA 4-powered Radeon cards and Intel failing to make a dent in the GPU market with its first-gen Arc line-up, GeForce RTX already feels like the only game in town to many.

According to Valve's latest Steam Hardware Survey results, the top 34 discrete GPUs currently used by PC gamers are all GeForce RTX - so you could say that NVIDIA has already seized the market. However, with the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 launching without direct competition, the company is poised to seize the "whole" enthusiast gaming GPU market.

With the GPU market and its data center business, Auras expects to grow by over 50% in 2025.