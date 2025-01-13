PNY announces its GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up, ARGB and non-RGB OC VERTO models coming

PNY has unveiled its first batch of Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, with the company's VERTO series sporting a new design.

With NVIDIA set to debut its Balckwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series, four brand-new models will soon hit the market. The new GeForce RTX 5080 and flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will debut on January 30, with the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti following sometime in February.

PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB OC VERTO.

All four will tap into the latest AI advances from NVIDIA, including the brand-new DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology that sees the GeForce RTX 5070 match the previous-gen GeForce RTX 4090 performance in specific titles. That said, the raw performance of the GeForce RTX 4090 is still unquestionably impressive, as we saw in our recent review of the PNY GeForce RTX 4090 24GB VERTO.

As a longtime partner of NVIDIA in data centers, workstations, software, and PC gaming, PNY is set to launch its GeForce RTX 50 Series in two flavors: ARGB and non-ARGB.

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 STD OC VERTO.

With or without RGB, these GPUs sport a similar look across the entire line-up: from the GeForce RTX 5070 to the GeForce RTX 5090. All PNY GPUs for the GeForce RTX 50 Series sport three 100mm fans with dual ball bearings, efficient heat sinks, heat pipes, and a copper base. Naturally, the beefier GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 models will feature larger heatsinks and cooling than the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti variants.

PNY has confirmed that both GeForce RTX 5070 variants, the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 ARGB OC VERTO and RTX 5070 STD OC VERTO, will be SFF-Ready.

Our reviews of various PNY GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs found the company's cooling to be exceptional and efficient, especially for models that adhere to NVIDIA's MSRP pricing. PNY's GeForce RTX 50 Series will be compatible with PNY's VelocityX software for monitoring, overclocking, lighting, and fan customization.

These new GPUs will all feature out-of-the-box overclocking and use the same VERTO naming as previous GeForce RTX generations. Stay tuned for more info on PNY's GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up as the launch date approaches.