NVIDIA is reportedly focusing on 8GB GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs in 2026

Is 2026 shaping up to be the year of the 8GB PC gaming GPU? Well, based on the current memory crisis that's looking increasingly likely.

TL;DR: The ongoing global memory crisis is prompting NVIDIA to focus on 8GB GPUs in its 2026 GeForce RTX 50 Series, prioritizing affordability and availability amid VRAM shortages. This shift may reduce higher VRAM models like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, impacting the PC gaming GPU market worldwide.

The current memory crisis is affecting all corners of the PC market, and for gamers, that includes graphics cards from AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel. In recent months, we've reported on and heard that the increased costs and potential shortages of memory and VRAM (both GDDR6 and GDDR7) will lead to higher prices and a realignment by the big players on which cards will make it to market.

A new report from Board Channels, via Videocardz, claims that NVIDIA has adjusted its GeForce product strategy for 2026, with a focus on 8GB GPUs in the GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup. This would mean more GeForce RTX 5060 8GB and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPUs and fewer GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB cards hitting the market.

Board Channels is widely considered a reliable source of partner or AIB-level information on NVIDIA and GeForce RTX; however, as it's focused on the Chinese market, the information is primarily regional. However, as the current memory crisis is global, the expectation is that this realignment would apply to the broader international market.

Although high-end PC gaming is slowly moving toward GPUs with more memory, 12GB or 16GB, focusing on 8GB is an understandable strategy for ensuring that there are more GPUs in the market for people to buy. Also, by concentrating on GPUs with less VRAM capacity, prices will be kept as low as possible. Of course, any information like this is still a rumor and unconfirmed; however, the odds are we'll see the impact on the PC gaming GPU space sooner rather than later.

As annoying as it is to learn that 2026 might become the year of the 8GB GPU, we're hoping that GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5060 remain affordable. That, and cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, stay available and obtainable.