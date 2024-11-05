All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA to unveil its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPUs 'soon' says leaker

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' gaming GPU reveal is coming 'soon' says leaker, we're all ready for the GeForce RTX 5090, aren't we!

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs may be revealed soon, according to a reputable leaker, contradicting previous rumors of a CES 2025 launch. The RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 were expected to be announced at CES 2025 with staggered releases through early 2025.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs aren't far away, with a reputable leaker saying "we will meet GeForce or Blackwell soon" on X just hours ago. Check it out:

The post is coming from leaker "kopite7kimi" with a simple "We will meet GeForce of Blackwell soon" which goes against previous rumors that NVIDIA would be introducing its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs at CES 2025 in January. We had heard not too long ago that NVIDIA was reportedly preparing the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 reveals at CES 2025 with releases staggered through January, February, and March 2025.

NVIDIA has hosted pretty large events for each new generation of GeForce graphics cards, so a big reveal at CES 2025 while a million-and-one other things are being announced, means that Team Green won't be the star of the show.

To show off a next-generation of graphics cards based on the Blackwell GPU architecture and new ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, does deserve its own event... maybe before CES 2025, it seems.

