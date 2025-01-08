GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5070 EAGLE design is a winner

TL;DR: GIGABYTE showcased over twenty GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, highlighting the affordable RTX 5070, which aims to match RTX 4090 performance with DLSS 4 technology. The RTX 5070 EAGLE OC SFF 12G features a stylish design, WINDFORCE cooling, and improved memory bandwidth. The flagship AORUS RTX 5090 MASTER 32G boasts advanced cooling and design features. GIGABYTE showcased over twenty GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, highlighting the affordable RTX 5070, which aims to match RTX 4090 performance with DLSS 4 technology. The RTX 5070 EAGLE OC SFF 12G features a stylish design, WINDFORCE cooling, and improved memory bandwidth. The flagship AORUS RTX 5090 MASTER 32G boasts advanced cooling and design features.

As one of the biggest names in the PC gaming and GPU space, you can be sure that GIGABYTE had a range of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs on display at CES 2025. Over twenty, in fact, but a handful captured our eye from a design and form-factor perspective. And one of those is the most affordable GPU in the GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up.

6

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5070 EAGLE OC SFF 12G.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Yes, we're talking about the GeForce RTX 5070, the model that is making waves at the moment thanks to NVIDIA's claims that, with its $549 price point, it can match the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090. This bold claim probably relies on DLSS 4's new Multi Frame Generation technology; however, there's no doubt that the RTX 5070 will be one of the most popular new GPUs for consumers in 2025.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5070 EAGLE OC SFF 12G is an MSRP model that replaces the previous grey rectangle EAGLE design with something much more stylish.

6

It's also SFF-Ready compact and features GIGABYTE's latest WINDFORCE cooling system with its new Hawk fan design. It also features "server-grade thermal conductive gel" for the new GDDR7 memory, significantly improving memory bandwidth over the GeForce RTX 4070. Add in a reinforced metal backplate, composite copper heat pipes, and a copper plate, and it's one GPU that potential RTX 5070 buyers should watch.

6

AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 MASTER 32G.

On the other side of the spectrum, there's the new flagship AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 MASTER 32G graphics card with a vapor chamber and RGB-lit metal backplate, LCD edge view, and a dual BIOS switch.

This thing is a beast, fantastic looking, and also close to four slots thick. Check it out.

6