TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Video Cards & GPUs

RTX 50 for Q1 2025 launch: RTX 5090, 5080 in January, RTX 5070 in February, RTX 5060 in March

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series rumored launch schedule for Q1 2025: RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 in January, RTX 5070 in February, RTX 5060 in March 2025.

Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA is rumored to have a Q1 2025 launch schedule of January 2025 for the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, February for the RTX 5070, and March for the RTX 5060.

RTX 50 for Q1 2025 launch: RTX 5090, 5080 in January, RTX 5070 in February, RTX 5060 in March 4444
2

In the latest rumors from Chinese Board Channels, we're hearing reports that the final launch plans for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs will be staged out across Q1 2025. The post explains: "The latest news reveals that the release dates for the NVIDIA RTX 50 series are mostly confirmed. This time, the various models of the RTX50 series may be launched rather quickly, with a near-monthly release schedule".

It continues: "Based on the information available, the estimated release timeline is as follows: the tentative release dates for the RTX50 series have been set. At CES in January 2025, NVIDIA will launch the RTX5090D and 5080 series. In February, the RTX5070TI and 5070 series will be released, followed by the RTX5060TI and 5060 series in March. This means the entire lineup will be released within Q1 of 2025. As of now, there are no plans for any SUPER models".

This means we should expect NVIDIA to unveil the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards at CES 2025 in January, while maybe we'll get some specs and teases of the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 during the show.

I can see an early-January 2025 unveiling at CES 2025 (first week of January) for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, as they'll be the stars of the show for the event and NVIDIA as a company. The release of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will most likely be towards the end of the month, giving another two weeks into February before the RTX 5070 + RTX 5070 Ti looms and then gets released (with reviews in between) and then finally, the RTX 5060 + RTX 5060 Ti in March.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU launch schedule:

  • CES 2025 (January) = RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 + RTX 5070 unveil
  • January 2025 = RTX 5090 release
  • January 2025 = RTX 5080 release
  • February 2025 = RTX 5070 + RTX 5070 Ti release
  • March 2025 = RTX 5060 + RTX 5060 Ti release
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email Anthony GarreffaFollow Anthony Garreffa on XFollow Anthony Garreffa on LinkedIn

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

