AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor won't be launching until Q1 2026, probably a CES 2026 tease

TL;DR: AMD plans to launch the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D2 CPUs in early 2026, featuring Zen 5 architecture, dual X3D cache with up to 192MB L3 cache, high clock speeds up to 5.6GHz, and TDPs of 200W and 120W respectively, targeting powerful performance and overclocking potential.

AMD is reportedly cooking up some rather delicious new CPUs with the purported Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D2 processors, with new rumors suggesting they won't be launching until early 2026.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In his latest video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead has reached out to a few of his sources who have said that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D2 processors are indeed coming, and that final specs are "very close" to the recent leaks. The sources said that full availability wouldn't happen until Q1 2026, with this particular source saying they'd be "surprised if it even paper launched before December".

AMD's purported Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor would roll-out as a mega version of the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (that "2" is important) as it'll feature the same 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, but a larger chunk -- double -- the X3D CCD cache, with a total of 192MB cache. The new 9950X3D2 is also poised to feature a higher 200W TDP, so we should expect some mega overclocks from the new chip when it's released.

I reported on rumors months ago now that AMD was rumored to be working on a new Ryzen CPU with 16C/32T, 200W TDP, 192MB of L3 cache total, and dual X3D cache... and here we are, looks like those rumors were spot on. CES 2026 is only a couple of months away, where I'm sure AMD will want to steal as much thunder from Intel at the show, and to water down their upcoming Panther Lake CPUs, which will only be hitting laptops anyway.

MLID's sources said: "I (tech press) have consistently heard about a dual-X3D Zen 5 chip since Quarter 1! However, I still don't have any concrete info from my contacts, so I doubt an official non-paper release is happening until December or later".

His second source said: "I (AMD) can tell you that the dual-X3D model's coming soon, and that its final specs should be very close to recent leaks. However, I am under the impression that final clocks are not 100% decided, but maybe I am just behind. Either way, don't expect full availability until Q1 2026, and I'd be surprised if it even paper launched before December".

MLID's last source said: "Nobody has told me (US retailer) anything about a "9950X3D2" or "9850X3D" yet, and so I'd assume it won't launch until Quarter 1".

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor specs:

16 cores, 32 threads

192MB of cache (dual X3D CCDs)

up to 5.6GHz CPU clock speeds

up to 200W TDP

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D2 processor specs: