GIGABYTE intros new X870E X3D AORUS mobos with X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, support for DDR5-9000 RAM

GIGABYTE launches new X870E AORUS X3D series motherboards: new X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 optimizes gaming performance by up to 25% using a built-in AI model.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled some new X870E AORUS X3D motherboards, ready for AMD's new Ryzen 9000X3D processors on the AM5 socket. Check them out:

GIGABYTE's new X870E AORUS X3D motherboards have X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, a new AI-powered performance enhancer that users can enable on their X3D processors. The proprietary X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 technology from GIGABYTE intelligently dynamically optimizes gaming performance by up to 25% using its built-in AI model, providing more gaming or productivity performance that adapts to your usage scenario in real-time.

Another part of the launch is that these new X870E AORUS X3D motherboards also have GIGABYTE's breakthrough D5 Bionic Corsa technology, a revolutionary system that uses AI-enhanced innovations in software, hardware, and firmware to boost DDR5 memory speeds up to the lofty heights of 9000 MT/s.

GIGABYTE's new D5 Bionic Corsa uses intelligent real-time analysis and parameter adjustment, ensuring maximum stability while boosting performance even higher. The new X870E AORUS X3D series motherboards feature innovative PCB Back Drilling Technology with an 8-layer PCB that GIGABYTE says "represents a quantum leap in high-speed PCB design excellence. This precision manufacturing technique dramatically improves overall system performance by enhancing signal integrity, reducing signal reflections, minimizing timing issues. The result is cleaner data transmission, reduced electromagnetic interference, and rock-solid reliability under the most demanding conditions".

At the heart of the new motherboards is GIGABYTE's advanced digital twin 18+2+2 phase VRM solution that provides clean, stable power to unleash the full potential of your AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen 8000, or Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

Effortless Installation Revolution

DriverBIOS features pre-installed Wi-Fi drivers, enabling immediate network access upon power-on with an effortless network launch interface. Experience seamless connectivity from the moment you power up.

PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo transform your building experience with our revolutionary one-click, screwless quick-release system for dual PCIe slots. Installation and upgrades have never been more convenient.

Rear EZ-Button provides premium ease of use through our thoughtful rear panel design philosophy. Essential system controls including Power, Reset, Clear CMOS, and Q-Flash+ buttons have been strategically relocated to the rear panel, providing convenient access during system building, troubleshooting, and maintenance while maintaining a clean, professional front-panel aesthetic.

WIFI EZ-Plug is a quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation eliminates fumbling with tiny connectors, ensuring secure connections in seconds.

User-Centric Design Excellence

Our groundbreaking UC BIOS 2.0 Transform your BIOS interaction with unprecedented convenience and functionality

One-Click Screenshot Capability: Capture BIOS screenshots instantly with a single click, which is perfect for troubleshooting and documentation.

Click to go BIOS path: Return to the main page with one click. This revolutionary interface design makes BIOS configuration accessible to users of all experience levels.

BIOS Quick Search Feature: Never get lost in BIOS menus again! Simply type what you're looking for and instantly access relevant settings.

Smart 80 Port Diagnostics: Experience next-generation system monitoring where POST diagnostics meets real-time thermal monitoring.

GIGABYTE's new X870 AORUS X3D series motherboards are available now.