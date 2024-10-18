Game over for Intel? Leaked X3D 'turbo mode' set to give Ryzen 9800X3D up to a 35% gaming boost

Will Ryzen 9000X3D be Intel's worst nightmare? GIGABYTE reveals what could be AMD's ace up its sleeve - and it'll pep up vanilla Ryzen 9000 CPUs too.

There's a lot of anticipation around Ryzen 9000X3D processors - which are supposed to be imminent - and while some leaks have suggested that Zen 5 3D V-Cache might be on shakier ground, a fresh piece of spillage is way more optimistic.

Flick the switch in the BIOS and Turbo Mode is engaged (Image Credit: GIGABYTE)

We can thank GIGABYTE here for dropping a serious clanger in a press release (hat tip to VideoCardz) for its 'X3D Turbo Mode,' which, in what's seemingly a slip, mentions the incoming Zen 5 X3D spins.

Said Turbo Mode is described as a "revolutionary BIOS feature designed to maximize gaming performance" and upfront GIGABYTE notes that the functionality is supported by the Ryzen 7000 X3D and Ryzen 9000 series processors.

So yes, one interesting point here is that X3D turbo will work even with vanilla Ryzen 9000 chips, and they get up to a 20% boost with PC games, in fact. X3D silicon, meanwhile, gets a pretty staggering (up to) 35% boost, if these claims pan out.

That's all well and good - great news for AMD gamers, in fact - but when GIGABYTE mentions the 35% boost for 3D V-Cache chips, it mentions that this is "for incoming Ryzen 9000 X3D processors."

That appears to indicate that these CPUs are about to arrive, and as VideoCardz notes, it definitely feels like a mistake was made here, because in the first paragraph of the press release, the manufacturer was careful not to mention Ryzen 9000 X3D (only Ryzen 7000 X3D, and Ryzen 9000).

Sadly, what we don't know is exactly how the new X3D Turbo Mode works and what it does, other than it being a piece of motherboard magic (or 'wizardry' as GIGABYTE calls it). No explanation of the tech is offered at all, sadly.

GIGABYTE informs us that the X3D Turbo Mode "will be integrated with AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2a into the latest Beta BIOS release," and presumably that BIOS is being pushed out just ahead of the launch of the Ryzen 9800X3D, which, if the rumors are right, will happen next week.

