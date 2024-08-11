GTA V game sales flatten as GTA+ subscriptions rise by double digits

After many consecutive quarters of millions-strong sales, GTA V is starting to flatten out while GTA+ subscriptions are on the rise.
Take-Two Interactive's Q1'FY25 results gave way to interesting trends for the publisher. It appears that sales of GTA V are starting to peter out after some 11 years on the market, indicating the best-seller is reaching peak saturation levels. While Take-Two does say that GTA V unit sales "continue to grow," the latest financial results put GTA V at "over 200 million," matching previous results from Q4'24.
As a counterpoint, it's possible that Take-Two simply hasn't updated its numbers for GTA V. The the investor's presentation, TTWO says that the GTA franchise has sold over 430 million units to date, which is +5 million over Q4'24's results. It's possible that the newer GTA trilogy has made up the bulk of these sales--the game was recently released onto mobiles--but no clarification was given in the investor slides. This coverage is based around the assumption that GTA V sales have not materially increased by millions of units based around the messaging in the presentation, and TTWO has been quick to update GTA V sales on these slides in the past.
This trend is both surprising and not-so-surprising. After all, GTA V has been on the market for more than a decade. Even still, GTA V sales have managed to grow for the last 34 consecutive quarters until hitting an apparent wall in Q1'25.
The possible sales saturation has given way to another trend: subscription growth. According to Take-Two, GTA+ subscriptions have increased by double digits, representing the second consecutive quarterly increase for Rockstar Games' multi-game offering.
This is good news for both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, especially on the heels of a recent price increase for the GTA+ subscription which rose from $5.99 per month to $7.99 per month just a few months ago.
Here's what Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick had to say about GTA+'s growth in Q1'25:
"Now, turning to our business highlights from the quarter: The Grand Theft Auto series exceeded our expectations, as momentum continues to build ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in fall 2025.
"Unit sales for Grand Theft Auto V continue to grow, and to date, the title has sold-in over 200 million units.
"Grand Theft Auto Online also surpassed our projections, led by its summer content pack, Bottom Dollar Bounties, which launched June 25th.
"The audience for Rockstar's premium membership service, GTA+, grew strong double digits over last year, with Rockstar Games offering its members an array of valuable benefits that range from enhancing the in-game experience to providing access to their classic titles, including the recent addition of L.A. Noire."