GTA V game sales flatten as GTA+ subscriptions rise by double digits

After many consecutive quarters of millions-strong sales, GTA V is starting to flatten out while GTA+ subscriptions are on the rise.

Take-Two Interactive's Q1'FY25 results gave way to interesting trends for the publisher. It appears that sales of GTA V are starting to peter out after some 11 years on the market, indicating the best-seller is reaching peak saturation levels. While Take-Two does say that GTA V unit sales "continue to grow," the latest financial results put GTA V at "over 200 million," matching previous results from Q4'24.

As a counterpoint, it's possible that Take-Two simply hasn't updated its numbers for GTA V. The the investor's presentation, TTWO says that the GTA franchise has sold over 430 million units to date, which is +5 million over Q4'24's results. It's possible that the newer GTA trilogy has made up the bulk of these sales--the game was recently released onto mobiles--but no clarification was given in the investor slides. This coverage is based around the assumption that GTA V sales have not materially increased by millions of units based around the messaging in the presentation, and TTWO has been quick to update GTA V sales on these slides in the past.

This trend is both surprising and not-so-surprising. After all, GTA V has been on the market for more than a decade. Even still, GTA V sales have managed to grow for the last 34 consecutive quarters until hitting an apparent wall in Q1'25.

The possible sales saturation has given way to another trend: subscription growth. According to Take-Two, GTA+ subscriptions have increased by double digits, representing the second consecutive quarterly increase for Rockstar Games' multi-game offering.

This is good news for both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, especially on the heels of a recent price increase for the GTA+ subscription which rose from $5.99 per month to $7.99 per month just a few months ago.

Here's what Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick had to say about GTA+'s growth in Q1'25: