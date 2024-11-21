Rockstar teases 'absolutely mind-blowing things' for Grand Theft Auto 6 with 'more to come'

TL;DR: The 42nd Golden Joystick Awards saw Black Myth: Wukong win the Ultimate Game of the Year award, while Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also received multiple honors. Rockstar also showed up to tease Grand Theft Auto 6. The 42nd Golden Joystick Awards saw Black Myth: Wukong win the Ultimate Game of the Year award, while Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also received multiple honors. Rockstar also showed up to tease Grand Theft Auto 6.

The 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards just took place, with Black Myth: Wukong earning the Ultimate Game of the Year award. Other big winners of the night include Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, both earning multiple honors. If you're wondering what all this has to do with Grand Theft Auto 6, well, it won the Most Wanted Game award as voted by the public.

"Thank you so much for this incredible award," Rockstar's David Manley said, accepting the award on behalf of the studio. "Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us. They mean a lot to us at Rockstar. There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. So it's a real honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf."

The hype surrounding the 2025 release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is unprecedented. The game will probably smash all opening weekend sales records when it debuts on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. "Absolutely mind-blowing things" is vague but makes sense when you consider the incredible level of detail Rockstar puts into its games.

According to rumors and leaks in GTA 6, both NPCs and cops will remember your appearance, actions, and, in the latter case - vehicle. The game's map and modern-day Vice City setting will evolve throughout the course of the campaign, and characters will alter how they interact with you based on your history.

Rockstar's David Manley also hinted that we might be getting a new look at the game very soon, and he ended his acceptance speech with the brief "More to come." Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer debuted on December 4, 2023 - where it quickly became one of the most-watched videos on YouTube. As we're closing in on a year since Trailer 1, it makes sense that Rockstar will drop a new trailer again without any warning or heads-up. And it could be here in a matter of days or weeks.