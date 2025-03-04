All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
You can now play GTA 5 on PC with next-gen visuals - at no additional cost

GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition has now arrived on PC, featuring next-gen graphics, improved audio, faster load times, and more..

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 5's next-gen upgrades are now available on PC, enhancing graphics and performance. These updates include improved textures, ray tracing, and faster load times, bringing the PC version in line with the latest console editions.

Starting today, GTA 5 PC players can access the next-gen enhancements introduced in Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded & Enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which launched in 2022. This free update brings improved graphics options, AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS support, enhanced audio, and various gameplay and technical upgrades to bring GTA 5 into the modern era.

Credit: Rockstar Games
2

Credit: Rockstar Games

With this update, the previous version of the game - now called Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy - will be removed from digital storefronts and replaced by the Enhanced Edition. Players can still access the old version through the game's launcher, though there's little reason to do so unless their hardware struggles to run the upgraded edition.

Some of the most significant improvements include ray-traced shadows and reflections, which were first introduced on consoles. PC players will also get exclusive visual upgrades such as ambient occlusion and global illumination, along with improved support for higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and frame rates. While Rockstar plans to introduce frame generation support for both AMD and NVIDIA hardware in the future, players can now take advantage of AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS. Those with SSDs and DirectStorage will also see noticeably faster load times.

On the audio front, the update includes enhanced Dolby Atmos support, along with improved sound quality for dialogue, cinematics, and music. Meanwhile, GTA Online is getting new vehicles, content updates, and a $4,000,000 cash bonus for new players checking out the mode. The update also introduces kernel-based anti-cheat protections, adding an extra layer of security to online play.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

