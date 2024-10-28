Hitman in Skyrim and God of War in Grand Theft Auto 5, two more reasons to be a PC gamer

The PC modding community is untouchable when it comes to creativity and fun - and these two mod mashups for Skyrim and GTA V are exactly that.

There are PC games that have lived on for decades thanks to mods, with customization, skill, and creativity leading to some truly impressive overhauls or brand-new experiences from a community that simply does it for the love of the game(s). Bethesda's The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim is one example, and Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is another.

Hitman Contracts is a new mod for Skyrim that puts you in the shoes of Agent 47. Image credit: NexusMods/MagicaLess.

The modding community has embraced these games, and it feels like there's something new worth checking out every other week. Today, we want to focus on a couple of mods that are all about mashing together two iconic universes like you're in the middle of a comic book crossover or multiverse.

The first mod is Hitman Contracts for Skyrim from MagicaLess, which, as the name suggests, brings Agent 47 from the Hitman universe to the world of Skyrim. In the mod, you take control of the iconic bald assassin, decked out in Skyrim's version of a black suit and red tie, and are tasked with taking out five targets.

How did Agent 47 end up in the fantastical world of dragons, magic, and Daedric Princes? Nobody knows, but he has a job and is armed with a Crossballer and Kitchen Knife. Head to the mod's official Nexus Mods page for more info and download links.

A similar 'stranger in a strange land' mod has to be this impressive God of War in Grand Theft Auto V mod from JulioNIB that takes the Kratos from God of War 3 from the PS3 era and all of his moves and puts them in the legendary Los Santos sandbox of GTA 5.

It might seem silly, but seeing Kratos fly, run, and go on a vengeance spree in GTA V feels like one of those 'it was meant to be' mods - especially when everything from the animation to the character detail looks like it was ripped directly from the source. You can download it here.