Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two

As part of its Quarterly Earnings report for Q2 2025, Take-Two has confirmed that the highly anticipated Gran Theft Auto 6 will be launching in Fall 2025.

As part of its latest Quarterly Earnings report for Q2 2025, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in Fall 2025. This means the game will debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles between September, October, and November 2025.

With the GTA franchise now selling over 435 million units, with 205 million of that attributed to Gran Theft Auto V, there's no doubt that GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time. Based on the hype, it is simply a question of 'how big will it be,' especially when you factor in that the PC version probably won't arrive until late 2026 at the earliest.

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the release window and stated that Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will be out before March 2026. There's also a bit of a BioShock tease with the franchise highlighted as one of 2K's "industry-leading" IPs.

"As we look ahead, we believe that Take-Two remains exceedingly well-positioned for the long term," Strauss Zelnick said. "Our vision is clear, our talent is unparalleled, and we have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry. With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 - including Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country - we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Although we're still roughly a year from Grand Theft Auto 6's launch, we could get a new look at the game next month - one year after the record-breaking first trailer dropped on YouTube.