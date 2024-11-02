All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google

This week on the TT Show - a Russian court has fined Google an astonishing $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, which is more money than there is money.

TL;DR: This week on the TT Show, Jak discusses Apple's new AI features, including an upgraded Siri and photo editing tools, available for iPhone 15 Pro users. AMD CEO Lisa Su reveals details about the upcoming RDNA 4 architecture, promising improved ray-tracing and AI capabilities, as AMD aims to boost its struggling gaming revenue.

This week on the TT Show, Jak goes through Apple's long-awaited AI upgrade with the arrival of Apple Intelligence. From writing tools to an overhauled Siri to being able to edit and search through your photos with powerful new tools, Jak goes through all of the features iPhone users can look forward to as long as they have at least an iPhone 15 Pro.

Also, this week, AMD CEO Lisa Su drops a few tasty details about its next-gen Radeon graphics cards powered by its next-gen RDNA 4 architecture. In addition to the usual generation performance increase, RDNA 4 ray-tracing performance will be 'significantly' better than previous generations, and Radeon is going all in on AI.

Yes, FSR is set to become more like NVIDIA's DLSS, with AI Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and its version of DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction - a game changer for ray-tracing. So then, why is AMD talking up RDNA 4? Because the company's Gaming business is not doing great.

With AMD's Gaming revenue down 69%, the company hopes the arrival of new hardware like the PlayStation 5 Pro and Radeon RX 8000 Series desktop GPUs will turn things around.

Also discussed on this week's show: Sony officially pulling the plug on Concord and closing Firewalk Studios; game preservation suffering a significant blow from the US Copyright Office; a modder creating a portable PlayStation 4; and Russia fines Google $2.5 billion or $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, which is more money than there is money.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

