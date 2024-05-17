TT Show Episode 35 - New Lord of the Rings Movie and Apple's iPad Pro Apology

This week on The TT Show - the Lord of the Rings is coming back to the big screen, Apple's iPad Pro controversy, and GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 details.

This week on the TT Show, Lord of the Rings superfan (and also superfan) Jak and Kosta discuss Peter Jackson returning to The Lord of the Rings franchise with the new movie 'The Hunt for Gollum.' They discuss the potential story, timeline, and their hopes for a return to the magic of the original trilogy. And not, you know, The Hobbit.

Another big story this week is Apple's apologizing for its seemingly tone-deaf iPad Pro advertisement that quickly caused a massive wave of negative backlash. Is it as bad as some of the comments? As a fan of retro hardware who doesn't like seeing it get destroyed, Kosta thinks so, while Jak is more on the fence and 'meh.'

And it wouldn't be an episode of The TT Show without GPU news, with all of the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series, Radeon, and Intel graphics talk bundled into a new section of the podcast called 'GPU Corner.' Speaking of new sections, Jak and Kosta play a round of Guess the Headline for some fun.

Also, the duo discusses EA going all in on AI for its upcoming sports, Battlefield, and other titles while also discussing what it would be like to have one of Samsung's in-the-works Petabyte SSDs. Which is 1000 TB or 1,000,000 GB - so be sure to tune in to find out what this means in terms of PC game installs, how many copies of Call of Duty, and 4K movie rips.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show