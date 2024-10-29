All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Peripherals

Apple's new Magic Mouse suffers from the same two fatal flaws as the last generation

Apple has announced a new generation of Magic Mouse with the same critical flaw as the first one: the charging port is in the wrong spot.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Apple's third-generation Magic Mouse retains the same design flaws as its predecessor, including poor ergonomics and an inconvenient charging port location on the bottom, preventing use while charging. The only change is the switch from a Lightning port to a USB-C port.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Apple has missed its opportunity to improve upon the critically flawed design of the second-generation Magic Mouse, as the third generation has been unveiled, and it has the exact same issues.

Apple's new Magic Mouse suffers from the same two fatal flaws as the last generation 615516
2

The Magic Mouse has been one of Apple's more controversial product releases, as it has been widely criticized for two main reasons: having no ergonomics whatsoever and the location of its charging port. Both of these critiques are justified as the Magic Mouse design isn't ergonomic at all, as there is hardly any mouse for it to be ergonomic. The flat design makes it so a user doesn't have anything to rest their hand on, causing some strain over longer periods of use. I own a Magic Mouse, and I can speak to this last point from experience.

The second fatal flaw of the Magic Mouse is the location of the charging port. Someone needs to notify Apple that if they put the charging port on the bottom of the Magic Mouse, it means a user is unable to charge and use the mouse at the same time. There isn't any practical reason or utility to have the charging port located on the bottom of the mouse, and given the second generation Magic Mouse was released 9 years ago in 2015, one would think it would be about time to move it to the top of the mouse for improved functionality.

However, that isn't the case as Apple's recent unveiling of the third-generation Magic Mouse is the exact same design as the second generation Magic Mouse, but the only difference is the USB-C port replacing what was once a Lighting port.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, apple.com

Junior Editor

