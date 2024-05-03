TT Show Episode 33 - Samsung's Flagship 8K TV, Intel CPU Controversy, the Ultimate NAS Setup

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta dive into the latest Samsung 8K TV, building a NAS for media and gaming, robot dogs with flamethrowers, and more!

This week on The TT Show, Kosta spends an entire day with the flagship 85-inch Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K Smart TV in Sydney, testing how its new impressive NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor handles upscaling and gaming. Kosta also discusses his latest month-long home project: building the Ultimate Home Entertainment Server with an ASUSTOR NAS and Viper Gaming NVMe SSDs.

Moving on from thousands of movies, games, and music on a server, Jak and Kosta also discuss the latest controversy surrounding Intel's high-end 13th and 14th Gen Cire i9 CPU. With widespread reports of instability and motherboard makers issuing BIOS updates, Intel seemingly passes the blame while confirming it's still 'looking into the issue.'

The duo also talks about the recent decline in console sales and AMD's gaming revenue and what this means, as well as new reports seemingly confirming that AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 GPUs could feature a massive upgrade to ray-tracing performance, which will probably make its way into the PlayStation 5 Pro.

In the PC gaming and Steam world, Valve closes a loophole Jak has used for years. Nintendo issues copyright takedown requests to Garry's Mod, forcing them to comb through and delete 20 years of community content.

Also, if you've got a spare $10,000, you can pick up a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower - one that can shoot a 30-foot beam of fire. Finally, Apple confirms that the thing we all do doesn't do anything at all. Yes, closing background apps doesn't save battery life.

